LA Times Today: Grief, anger, fear on college campuses as Israel-Hamas war divide comes home
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Protests have taken place on college campuses nationwide, as the Israel-Hamas war continues. The conflict is polarizing student bodies and staff alike.
L.A. Times education writer Teresa Watanabe wrote about the grief, anger and fear permeating colleges and universities.
L.A. Times education writer Teresa Watanabe wrote about the grief, anger and fear permeating colleges and universities.