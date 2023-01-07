LA Times Today: Republicans move to retain Jan. 6 committee documents

The Jan. 6 house committee has completed its 18-month investigation, compiling a mountain of evidence related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol that happened two years ago.



The committee has pledged to keep its work public, but a newly proposed house rules package is seeking to block the records from heading to the national archives.