LA Times Today: A Gaza resident reports on life under siege
More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry.
An L.A. Times special correspondent has been documenting what life is like in Gaza where no place seems safe and shared the details with L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos.
