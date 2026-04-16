From the death of Ali Khamenei to now: The latest from the Iran war

Killing of Iranian activist in Canada exposes increasingly bitter divisions within the diaspora

Masood Masjoody had a long history of firing accusations at those he considered adversaries. So when he claimed on social media last fall that two fellow Iran-born activists were plotting to kill him, it did not get much notice.

Then the mathematician disappeared in early February. By mid-March, police in British Columbia had found his body and brought first-degree murder charges against the pair Masjoody said were after him.