- By Wednesday morning in Washington, both Iran and the United States had claimed success in the conflict. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth characterized the United States’ operation as “an overwhelming victory,” while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the ceasefire included the conditions Iran desired, praising Iranians’ work toward the deal in a post on X.
- The truce appears fragile. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped broker the deal, said a few violations of the ceasefire had been reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sidestepped questions Wednesday afternoon about who has control over the Strait of Hormuz after the Iranian Navy appeared to restrict traffic through the oil route.
- The Israeli military said it had carried out large-scale strikes in Lebanon Wednesday targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah but said it had ceased fire against Iran.
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Killing of Iranian activist in Canada exposes increasingly bitter divisions within the diaspora
NEW YORK — Masood Masjoody had a long history of firing accusations at those he considered adversaries. So when he claimed on social media last fall that two fellow Iran-born activists were plotting to kill him, it did not get much notice.
Then the mathematician disappeared in early February. By mid-March, police in British Columbia had found his body and brought first-degree murder charges against the pair Masjoody said were after him.
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From the death of Ali Khamenei to now: The latest from the Iran war
CAIRO — President Trump said Monday that the U.S. military had begun a blockade of Iranian ports as part of his effort to force Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal to end the war that has raged for more than six weeks.
Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at U.S.-allied countries.
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A president and a pope: The world’s most influential Americans are at odds over Iran
Donald Trump is accustomed to criticism from coast to coast — Democrats, disaffected Republicans, late-night comedians, massive protests. Yet in his second presidency, Trump’s most influential American critic doesn’t live in the country but at the Vatican.
It’s an unprecedented situation, with the first American pope directly assailing the American president over the war in Iran, where a fragile ceasefire took hold this week. The announcement came after Pope Leo XIV declared that Trump’s belligerence was “truly unacceptable.”
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