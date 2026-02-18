Rescuers search for nine skiers missing after Lake Tahoe avalanche

Skiers were with a guide service when avalanche struck

Blackbird Mountain Guides , a well-known Truckee-based guide service that also teaches avalanche safety courses, ran the fateful outing that began on Sunday.

Blackbird managers did not respond to an email requesting comment Tuesday night. A statement posted on their website said the group was “in the process of returning to the trailhead” when “the incident occurred.”

The website for the Frog Lake huts, which are owned by the Truckee Donner Land Trust, warns that the journey from the trailhead to the cabins takes several hours and passes through dangerous avalanche terrain.