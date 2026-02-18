Rescuers search for nine skiers missing after Lake Tahoe avalanche

Here’s what we know so far today:
- The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. PT on the search for nine skiers who disappeared after an avalanche Tuesday.
- Officials initially said that the group caught in the avalanche consisted of 16 people, including four ski guides and 12 clients, but later said there were 15 people on the trip.
- They were returning from the Frog Lake backcountry huts when they encountered the avalanche.
- While the fate of the missing skiers remains unknown, Tuesday’s avalanche has the potential to go down as one of the worst in modern California history.
Skiers were with a guide service when avalanche struck
Blackbird Mountain Guides, a well-known Truckee-based guide service that also teaches avalanche safety courses, ran the fateful outing that began on Sunday.
Blackbird managers did not respond to an email requesting comment Tuesday night. A statement posted on their website said the group was “in the process of returning to the trailhead” when “the incident occurred.”
The website for the Frog Lake huts, which are owned by the Truckee Donner Land Trust, warns that the journey from the trailhead to the cabins takes several hours and passes through dangerous avalanche terrain.
Rescuers search, amid worsening weather, for 10 skiers caught in Sierra avalanche
A troubling question as rescuers search for Tahoe skiers: Why were they out in a blizzard?
As desperate friends and family await word on the fate of nine backcountry skiers who went missing in an avalanche just north of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, others are wondering why they were out in a raging blizzard in the first place.
The storm, which dumped several feet of fresh, unstable snow in the High Sierra in recent days — shutting down freeways and commercial ski resorts — had been forecast nearly a week ago.