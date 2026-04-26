Trump evacuated after reports of gunfire at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner

Trump plans to address public after WHCD incident

President Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that he would address the public about a half hour after law enforcement requested shutting down the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

He added that the event would likely be rescheduled sometime within the next 30 days.

Trump wrote:

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP”