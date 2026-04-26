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Live White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner

Trump evacuated after reports of gunfire at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner

President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday evening after reports that gunshots were fired.

By Los Angeles Times staff
Law enforcement is seen outside the White House Correspondents' dinner.
Law enforcement is seen outside the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.
(Rod Lamkey / Associated Press)

Trump plans to address public after WHCD incident

President Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that he would address the public about a half hour after law enforcement requested shutting down the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

He added that the event would likely be rescheduled sometime within the next 30 days.

Trump wrote:

“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Video: Trump rushed off stage

By Gavin J. Quinton
 and Mark E. Potts
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Trump rushed off stage at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner; reports of gunshots

President Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump attend the White House Correspondents dinner
President Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump attend the White House Correspondents Assn. dinner in Washington on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Later in the evening, guests heard gunshots.
(Gavin Quinton / Los Angeles Times )
By Gavin J. Quinton
 and Ruben Vives

WASHINGTON — President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday evening after an incident led to a security response and reports that gunshots were fired.

A Times reporter attending the dinner was forced to shelter in a restroom. He said he heard about four to five gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. He said security told him that the person may have had a firearm. It was unclear whether the person was dead or wounded.

Guests mingle in a room
Guests at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner mingle while awaiting updates about a shooting during the event at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday.
(Andrea Castillo / Los Angeles Times)

A presidential motorcade was spotted outside the Washington Hilton hotel at about 8:45 p.m., though Trump’s location is yet unknown.

At about the same time, an ambulance arrived on scene as about 100 event attendees were escorted out of the secured event. The bulk of the attendees are still inside the hotel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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