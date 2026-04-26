Suspect wrote of anger in reported manifesto, due in federal court today

Prosecutor, taking heat for campaign sign in yard, defends suspect’s family: ‘Solid members of the community’

Paul Thompson, a Los Angeles County prosecutor who lives next door to the family of suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen, said Allen and his parents had lived at the Torrance home for three years. Both parents are schoolteachers, according to Thompson, who described the family as very friendly.

Allen’s father knows everybody on the block by their first name, according to Thompson, who credited Allen’s mother with saving his dog’s life when it ran into the street last year.

Thompson gained notoriety as part of the prosecutorial team that won a rape conviction against Harvey Weinstein in 2022. Thompson is now challenging sitting L.A. County Superior Court Judge Patrick E. Connolly for a seat on the bench.

Thompson has been endorsed for the seat by the county Democratic Party.

He was publicly linked to the shooting on Sunday after the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok posted an image of one of Thompson’s campaign lawn signs in front of the Allen family household.

Thompson said he put up the sign himself, with the permission of Allen’s father, and that the pair rarely discussed politics. The prosecutor described the family as religious and said he had assumed they were supporters of President Trump.

The 31-year-old Allen rarely spoke to neighbors, according to Thompson.

“He pretty much kept to himself. ... He didn’t really make eye contact. He didn’t do normal interactions. I never saw him really hanging out with people,” Thompson said of the suspect. “He seemed kind of like a loner.”

Thompson decried “internet trolls” linking his campaign to the violence in Washington, D.C., last night and described the actions Allen is accused of as “indefensible.”

“It’s ridiculous. Look, I knew that when this happened and I had a campaign sign in front of their house, people on social media trying to get clicks could do that kind of thing,” he said. “But the people that live there, the parents, are really humans who are really solid members of the community.”

Connolly said Sunday that “nothing should be attributed to Paul with this. I feel sorry for the family and thank God no one was hurt.”