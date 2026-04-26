Suspect wrote of anger in reported manifesto, due in federal court today

What we know so far:
- Cole Tomas Allen, 31, the alleged gunman at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner, is expected to appear in court on Monday.
- White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will meet this week with security personnel to discuss best practices for events involving the president, according to CNN.
- Saturday’s shooting raises significant questions about security at the hotel where the press gala took place. In his alleged manifesto, Allen reportedly wrote that security at the hotel was notably lax.
- In a manifesto, Allen called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and that he was targeting Trump administration officials, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest, according to a report.
- Times reporters at the event recount the scene of chaos inside the Washington Hilton.
- Trump appeared on “60 Minutes” Sunday with correspondent Norah O’Donnell saying he “wasn’t worried” during the shooting. The interview took a turn when O’Donnell referenced the manifesto, with Trump calling her “a disgrace” for reading a quote aloud on the air.
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We were there: Hearing gunfire and ducking for cover at the D.C. dinner shooting
WASHINGTON — Directly outside the Washington Hilton ballroom, as the yearly White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner got underway Saturday, a Times reporter had just entered the men’s room when he heard a handful of loud pops ring out.
“Shooter!” someone shouted. “Get down! Shots fired!”
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D.C. gala gunman wrote ‘manifesto,’ traveled from California before attack, officials say
Cole Tomas Allen, the suspected gunman who rattled Washington’s leaders by exchanging gunfire with officials just outside a press gala late Saturday, had made a long journey from Southern California and written a “manifesto” threatening Trump administration officials before the attack, officials said.
Allen, a 31-year-old Caltech graduate and high school tutor from Torrance, is believed to have taken a train first to Chicago and then to D.C. before checking into the Washington Hilton with two guns he had previously purchased, authorities said.
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White House chief of staff to discuss security personnel with other officials
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will meet this week with the White House operations team, U.S. Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security to discuss security protocol, according to CNN. They will also discuss best practices for events involving President Trump.
“The meeting will discuss the processes and procedures that worked to stop Saturday’s attempt, while exploring additional options to ensure all relevant components are doing everything possible to secure the many major events planned for President Trump,” the official said.
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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to hold conference at 1 p.m. ET
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on the platform X that she will be speaking to reporters at 1 p.m. ET for the first time since the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.
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‘Loner’ shooting could be part of troubling pattern
The D.C. shooting and arrest of a Torrance teacher who authorities believe acted alone underscore a larger pattern.
Brian Levin, a professor emeritus of Cal State San Bernardino and founder of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, said “newer and real, but mostly loner” threats of “hard left violence” against public officials have been on the rise.
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What we know about Cole Tomas Allen, Torrance teacher suspected in D.C. shooting
A man taken into custody after gunfire rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday was identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance.
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Security will be tighter at next WHCD, Patel says
FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News security would be much different at the next White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
“You heard the president say on Saturday night that we’re going to do this again in short order, maybe in 30 days or so, and we’re going to be ready for that,” Patel told Fox. “The security posture, I imagine, is going to be completely different.”
“The FBI will be fully resourced for that event to assist in the security, and we will provide our input,” he said.
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D.C. shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen court hearing details
Cole Tomas Allen, 31, the alleged the alleged gunman at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner, is expected to make his first court appearance in a D. C. federal courthouse Monday morning.
U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Saturday night that Allen would be charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon at his arraignment.
Details on the courtroom location and time have not been officially announced.
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Prosecutor, taking heat for campaign sign in yard, defends suspect’s family: ‘Solid members of the community’
Paul Thompson, a Los Angeles County prosecutor who lives next door to the family of suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen, said Allen and his parents had lived at the Torrance home for three years. Both parents are schoolteachers, according to Thompson, who described the family as very friendly.
Allen’s father knows everybody on the block by their first name, according to Thompson, who credited Allen’s mother with saving his dog’s life when it ran into the street last year.
Thompson gained notoriety as part of the prosecutorial team that won a rape conviction against Harvey Weinstein in 2022. Thompson is now challenging sitting L.A. County Superior Court Judge Patrick E. Connolly for a seat on the bench.
Thompson has been endorsed for the seat by the county Democratic Party.
He was publicly linked to the shooting on Sunday after the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok posted an image of one of Thompson’s campaign lawn signs in front of the Allen family household.
Thompson said he put up the sign himself, with the permission of Allen’s father, and that the pair rarely discussed politics. The prosecutor described the family as religious and said he had assumed they were supporters of President Trump.
The 31-year-old Allen rarely spoke to neighbors, according to Thompson.
“He pretty much kept to himself. ... He didn’t really make eye contact. He didn’t do normal interactions. I never saw him really hanging out with people,” Thompson said of the suspect. “He seemed kind of like a loner.”
Thompson decried “internet trolls” linking his campaign to the violence in Washington, D.C., last night and described the actions Allen is accused of as “indefensible.”
“It’s ridiculous. Look, I knew that when this happened and I had a campaign sign in front of their house, people on social media trying to get clicks could do that kind of thing,” he said. “But the people that live there, the parents, are really humans who are really solid members of the community.”
Connolly said Sunday that “nothing should be attributed to Paul with this. I feel sorry for the family and thank God no one was hurt.”
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Trump tells ‘60 Minutes’ he ‘wasn’t worried’ during shooting, slams reporter for reading manifesto
On Sunday evening, President Trump described his experience during the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on “60 Minutes,” saying he wasn’t concerned when gunfire rang out and forced him and other top government officials to evacuate.
“I wasn’t worried,” he told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell. “I understand life. We live in a crazy world.”
As Oz Pearlman, a mentalist who was hosting the dinner, attempted to guess the name of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s unborn baby, First Lady Melania Trump flashed a look of alarm — which was around when the president said he first realized something was wrong.
O’Donnell said it took just 10 seconds for security to flank Trump as chaos ensued.
The president said he was trying to see what was going on, but he and the first lady dropped to the floor when security requested that they do so. He praised his wife as “strong, smart” and said she handled the harrowing experience well.
The interview turned tense when O’Donnell referenced a manifesto reportedly penned by shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance.
She said it stated, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” Trump took offense that she had read the characterization on air and denied any wrongdoing — calling the reporter “a disgrace” for reading it.
O’Donnell noted during the interview that the suspect also allegedly slammed security at the hotel, where he checked in on Friday. She said a man could be seen running through metal detectors; he fired off one or two rounds.
Trump responded the suspect was caught pretty easily and praised the work of law enforcement. A Secret Service agent who was reportedly shot was wearing a bulletproof vest; Trump described his condition as “100%,” he said.
The president said he hoped the event would be rescheduled soon, explaining, “I think it’s really bad for a crazy person to be able to cancel something like this.”
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Shooter’s path to White House press gala prompts security questions
WASHINGTON — An attack on the White House correspondents’ dinner by a gunman who came within feet of the ballroom where President Trump sat raised immediate questions about the night’s security protocol — and the future of large, high-profile events in a country with easy access to firearms and increasingly high political tensions.
The man breached metal detectors in front of the Washington Hilton ballroom and sprinted dozens of feet ahead before exchanging fire with federal agents. Shots were fired in an anteroom that had not an hour before seen thousands of guests, including senior government officials, streaming through.
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Trump was set to ‘let it rip’ with the press. Then came shots, chaos and a call for unity
WASHINGTON — President Trump was preparing to take the stage at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner Saturday night, eager — by his own account — to “let it rip” before a room of Washington’s elite and reporters he has spent years calling the enemy of the people.
Then shots were heard. Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage. And within hours, the president was at the White House calling for unity, offering overtures to a press corps that he had long clashed with.
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How the media’s biggest black-tie party became a much different story
WASHINGTON — A night devoted to celebrating the 1st Amendment and journalism turned into a breaking story of its own.
The attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner Saturday took cover under the tables in the Washington Hilton ballroom when they heard gunshots outside, which led to the evacuation of President Trump and many of his Cabinet officials at the gala.
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Extremism expert says loner, aggravated bias crimes becoming more common
Brian Levin, a professor emeritus of Cal State San Bernardino and founder of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, said “newer and real, but mostly loner” threats of “hard left violence” against public officials have been on the rise.
“During this polarized era, self-radicalization, psychological factors, weapons access and the normalization of aggression have been recurrent recent themes as both extremist motivated homicides, threats against public officials, hate crime killings and aggravated bias assaults have all increased,” he said.
However, the threat is less organized and intertwined with peaceful civil society movements than some in the Trump administration have tried to portray it, he said.
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A quiet Torrance neighborhood becomes center of federal investigation
More than a dozen journalists and a dozen more residents and onlookers were gathered outside the Allen family’s house in Torrance Sunday morning.
It was a far quieter scene than the night before, when at one point over 100 journalists and curious people stood behind lines of yellow police tape at each end of the street. They were all angling for a view of what the FBI was doing at the Allen home, where agents arrived in unmarked cars and armored vehicles at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
The commotion was very out of character for the area. A woman who lives on Gramercy Place, several doors down from the home, said it was “a safe neighborhood with families where our kids play together, and we walk our dog every morning and night.”
The 43-year-old neighbor, who said her first name was Bora but declined to give her last name, chatted with nearby homeowners whom she encountered on a walk Sunday morning with her husband, young daughter, their dog and a friend of her daughter’s.
“Last night, it was loud until after midnight,” she told The Times. “Helicopters were overhead, and people were out all night.”
Bora added that she and her family often waved to the home’s residents on their twice-daily walks:
“They are very friendly,” she said. “Nothing special, just normal.”
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Trump to appear on ’60 Minutes’ for post press-gala interview
President Trump will appear on “60 Minutes” on Sunday night to discuss the events at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner, the program announced.
Steven Cheung, a White House spokesman, posted an image of Trump sitting across from “60 Minutes” correspondent Norah O’Donnell.
The program said O’Donnell “speaks with Mr. Trump about the experience, which she witnessed first-hand as an attendee at the annual gathering.”
The program is set to air at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
Trump also held a news conference late Saturday, where he discussed the incident and downplayed the impact of such threats on his well-being.
“I like not to think about it,” he said Saturday night. “I think I handle it as well — as well as it can be handled.”
The president already made several post-shooting statements, including appearing at a press conference Saturday night following the incident.
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Amtrak says it’s cooperating in federal investigation into press gala shooter
Following reports that Cole Tomas Allen — the suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner shooting — traveled from Los Angeles to D.C. by train, Amtrak did not respond to questions about whether Allen’s luggage would have undergone any security screening.
The company said it is cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation.
The shotgun and handgun used were legally purchased in California, a law enforcement source previously told The Times.
Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, said previously that the weapons were purchased “within the last couple of years.”
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Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner raises questions about security at large, public events
The breach of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner Saturday night by a gunman who came within feet of the ballroom where the president sat raised immediate questions about the security protocol – and the future of large, high-profile events in a country with easy access to firearms and increasingly high political tensions.
The man, Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, succeeded in breaching metal detectors and firing shots in an anteroom where a few dozen people were milling about before being shot by federal agents. It was at least the fourth time that a gunman had targeted President Trump at a large venue.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday called the Secret Service’s response a “massive security success story,” but questions remain about the entrance security, the size of the security perimeter, the permitting of hotel guests and the lack of clear direction in the immediate aftermath. Even Allen said the security at the hotel was lax in a manifesto obtained by the New York Post.
“I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing. No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event,” he wrote. “I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.”
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Connecticut police say press gala shooter’s relative contacted law enforcement
According to President Trump, Cole Allen, the man accused of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner shooting, had also authored a “manifesto” before the attack, which he had shared with family and which his brother had flagged to local law enforcement in Connecticut.
The New York Post reported on Sunday that Allen described himself in the document as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and revealed he intended to kill Trump administration officials.
Police in New London, Conn., said in a statement that an individual had contacted them after the incident had occurred in Washington, who “wanted to share information they believed to be pertinent to the matter.” They said they immediately contacted federal authorities and that they both interviewed the individual.
A New London Police captain told the Times the individual was a relative of Allen’s and had shown up in the police station lobby to report what he knew. Trump said the document would be released, but it had not been as of Sunday.
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Cole Allen manifesto targeted Trump administration officials, reports say
In his alleged manifesto, Cole Allen, the man accused of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner shooting, called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and that he was targeting Trump administration officials, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest, according to a report.
The manifesto was obtained by the New York Post. Two federal sources confirmed to The Times that the FBI was investigating the document .
The Post quoted portions of the manifesto.
“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” it said. “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”
“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” the document said.
In it, the writer noted that security at the site for the event was weak.
A source told The Times that the note was sent to the suspect’s family members on Saturday.
The manifesto said the shooter targeted administration officials, prioritized from highest ranking to lowest, with the exception of Kash Patel.
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Trump says suspect in D.C. attack left hateful manifesto
President Trump, speaking on Fox News Sunday, said the suspect in the WHCD attack had written a “manifesto” before the attack
“And the guy was a sick guy. When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians,” Trump said, adding the suspect’s brother complained to law enforcement.
Trump was asked whether he knew that Allen’s brother had notified New London Police Department about the alleged manifesto he had sent to his family members prior to the incident. Trump said he “heard” about it and wished “they would have told us about it a little bit.” “But it is what it is,” he said.
Details of the manifesto were not revealed, but Trump said it would be released.
Trump said it is “tough” to secure a hotel in the middle of a city with “buildings all around and hotel rooms on top.” The president, however, praised Secret Service and law enforcement officers for keeping people safe during Saturday night’s events.
Trump said he and the first lady are doing well after Saturday night’s events.
“She’s doing great,” the president said. “I’m fine.”
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As authorities swarm Torrance home, mayor condemns violence
Torrance Mayor George K. Chen condemned the violence in Washington as authorities swarmed a home in the city tied to the alleged gunman,
“Our community joins the nation in condemning the violent incident that occurred in Washington, D.C., during the White House correspondents’ dinner,” Chen wrote on X.
He said the incident should not define the L.A. suburb.
“Torrance is a community built on respect, diversity, hard work, and public safety,” Chen said.
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Suspect ‘got off a couple shots’
Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche told CNN the suspect fired two shots before being taken down by authorities.
He added the suspect “barely got past the perimeter,” Blanche said. “He was immediately subdued, and, yes, he got off a couple shots.”
Asked about a potential motive for the attack, he said: “From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration.”
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Weapons used by suspect purchased legally, source says
The shotgun and handgun used were legally purchased in California, a law enforcement source told The Times.
Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, said on NBC that the weapons were purchased “within the last couple of years.”
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FBI probing suspect’s writings, electronics
According to law enforcement sources, the FBI is examining the suspect’s electronics and writings, and speaking to family and friends to determine a clear motive.
Along with his home, agents searched a 10th-floor room at the Hilton in Washington D.C., where he allegedly rented a room.
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Suspect allegedly traveled from L.A. to D.C. by train
Acting Attorney Gen. Todd Blanche said the suspect revealed he was targeting members of the Trump administration.
Blanche said on “Meet the Press” that the man traveled from California to Chicago and then to Washington by train.
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FBI agents and police gather outside Torrance home
FBI agents and Torrance Police have gathered outside of a home in Torrance, the community where the alleged gunman of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner, Cole Tomas Allen is believed to have lived.
Authorities are waiting for a search warrant in the investigation into the correspondents’ dinner shooter and will soon make an entry, law enforcement sources told The Times.
“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation,” a spokesperson told The Times.
A man was taken into custody after dashing toward the dining area of the event and was met with gunfire. Authorities have not formally identified Allen, 31, as the suspect, but officials not authorized to speak publicly about the active case said he is under investigation.
U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says the suspect is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he had a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.
As authorities investigate a home that’s possibly in connection to Allen, the Torrance the Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Carson Park for people who are unable to return to their homes due to the police presence.
The site offers an escape from the cold and a place for people to get snacks and water and recharge their phones, said Nancy Castles, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Red Cross.
“We know of two houses that were definitely evacuated,” Castles said.
Torrance Mayor George Chen was on the scene at 11:30 pm Saturday.
“We’re just here to make sure everybody’s ok,” he said. “I have a feeling there’s not as much action as everyone wants there to be.”
He said the Torrance Police Department is in communication with the FBI.
“FBI is the lead agency and Torrance PD is really in a support role here, just making sure the FBI is able to do what they need to do,” Chen said.
Allen describes himself as a game developer, engineer, scientist and teacher in his LinkedIn profile.
His profile shows he received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Caltech in 2017, where he was also a member of the Caltech Christian Fellowship and Caltech Nerf Club.
In May 2025, he graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills with a masters in computer science.
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Correspondents’ dinner gunman identified as Torrance man; reporters visit suspect’s home
Citing federal law enforcement sources, the Associated Press identified the alleged White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner gunman as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who has ties to the L.A. County city of Torrance.
A law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the active investigation also identified Allen as the suspect to The Times and said he was believed to be from Torrance.
A Times reporter went to an address in Torrance outside the home where Allen is believed to have lived. The residence is a two-story multi-gabled house with a two-car garage and tall hedges.
A man who responded to a knock on the front door said, “Not right now,” and declined to comment further.
A gaggle of reporters and neighbors loitered around filming the scene as a helicopter hovered overhead.
Colin, a 39-year-old neighbor who declined to give his last name, citing privacy concerns, said he’d only known the residents of the home since he moved in six months ago.
“It’s tragic,” he said. “There’s no need for violence in this day and age.”
Another man, 50, who lives across the street and did not disclose his name, said of the family next door: “We see them every day and we just say hi and they’re very nice.”
“They’re peaceful people, they don’t make any noise and when they see you they say hi.”
“I don’t know what’s going on inside,” he added.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is closely monitoring the evolving situation following the reports of shots fired during the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner.
“We are in communication with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and will continue to assess any potential impacts to Los Angeles County,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “Currently, there are no known credible threats to our community.”
Jeffery Carroll, interim metropolitan police chief in D.C. said Cole had a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.
He is believed to be a lone gunman, Carroll said.
U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the suspect in the shooting is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.
Pirro said Cole will be arraigned Monday.
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White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner gunman charged
U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.
“This individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could,” Pirro said.
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‘They think he is a lone wolf,’ Trump says of alleged gunman
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During a news conference shortly after President Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner, he described the moment authorities arrested the alleged gunman.
“The First Lady on my right, and I heard a noise, and sort of thought it was a tray,” Trump said. “I thought it was a tray going down many times, and it was pretty loud noise, and it was from quite far away.”
The president said the person hadn’t gone into the dinner area because security “really got him.”
“It was a gun, and some people really understood that pretty quickly,” he said. “I was watching to see what was happening, but we should have gotten down even faster.” He added, “Melania was very cognizant, I think, of what happened. I think she knew immediately what happened.”
The president said investigators “think he is a lone wolf.”
Interim Chief of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department Jeffery Carroll said the person was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives and “was a lone actor.” He was taken down and was not shot.
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On Truth Social, Trump posts security footage of alleged gunman
In a dramatic video posted on Truth Social, President Trump shared what appears to be security footage of the hall outside of the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner less than an hour after being escorted out of the event.
The video shows a man dressed in black sprinting past security who were standing around, some in conversation.
In the video, after the man runs by them, several armed security men take out their firearms and shoot.
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The president also posted a photo of the alleged gunman faced down on the ground without identifying his name.
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Trump says shooting suspect is from California, authorities to search his home
Acting United States Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche said charges are expected to be filed against the suspect. He said federal agents are conducting a search warrant of his home.
“This investigation is ongoing, I expect you will see charges filed shortly,” Blanche said. “The charges are self evident, given the conduct, but as you’ll hear there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting, around possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy.”
President Trump said the alleged shooter is from California but did not disclose his identity or his specific area of residence.
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Trump says one officer shot, pivots to his ballroom that will be ‘drone proof and ... bullet proof’
President Trump said one officer was shot before authorities stopped an unidentified gunman at the White House Correspondents Assn. dinner, “from very close distance, with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job.”
“I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great,” Trump said at a news conference. “He has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him.”
After thanking the officer Trump, pivoted the conversation to the ballroom, saying the planned “East Wing,” would be “much more secure, it’s got drone proof and it’s bullet proof.”
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A Times reporter took shelter after gunshots were fired at the White House correspondents dinner
A Times reporter attending the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner sheltered in a restroom after gunshots were fired and a person was taken into custody.
He said he heard about four to five gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. He said a security guard told him that the person may have had a gun and that they were shot. It was unclear whether the person was dead or wounded.
According to multiple on-scene witnesses, an unknown man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gunfire. One hotel security guard said she observed the individual with a firearm. Several other witnesses said they were unsure if the individual was in possession of a weapon.
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Secret Service confirms shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
The U.S. Secret Service issued a brief statement on social media confirming “a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”
The statement says the president and the first lady were safe, and one person is in custody.
“The condition of those involved is not known yet, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation.”
The FBI also confirmed an arrest. They have not released any details about the person in custody.
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Trump plans to address public after WHCD incident
President Trump said on his Truth Social media platform that he would address the public about a half hour after law enforcement requested shutting down the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
He added that the event would likely be rescheduled sometime within the next 30 days.
Trump wrote:
“Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP”
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Watch: Video from inside White House Correspondents’ Dinner
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Trump rushed off stage at White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner; reports of gunshots
WASHINGTON — President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Assn. dinner on Saturday evening after gunshots were fired, and a person was taken into custody.
A Times reporter attending the dinner sheltered in a restroom after the incident. He said he heard about four or five gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. He said a security guard told him that the person may have had a gun and that they were shot. It was unclear whether the person was dead or wounded.
According to multiple on-scene witnesses, an unknown man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gun fire. One hotel security guard said she observed the individual with a firearm. Several other witnesses said they were unsure if the individual was in possession of a weapon.
Video taken by the reporter showed a person on the ground surrounded by law enforcement officers as people were being ordered to evacuate the area.
Video taken by CSPAN showed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sitting on stage when federal agents and Secret Service officers take them away, while other officers stand guard with assault rifles. Someone in the room can be heard yelling, “Get down.”
White House officials said the president and first lady are safe.