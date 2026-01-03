Trump: U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela after capturing Maduro in overnight attack

Here’s what we know:
- U.S. forces attacked Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s heavily fortified compound at 2:01 a.m. local time, U.S. officials said.
- Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken to the USS Iwo Jima before the ship set course for New York, where Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi said Maduro will face “the full wrath of American justice” over his alleged ties to illicit drug trafficking.
- Trump said the United States intends to run Venezuela in the immediate aftermath, saying American oil companies are ready to descend on the oil-rich country.
Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela after capturing Maduro in audacious attack
WASHINGTON — An audacious overnight raid by elite U.S. forces that seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from his bedroom in Caracas plunged the country into turmoil on Saturday, prompting international concern about Venezuela’s future and President Trump’s decision to take control of a sovereign nation.
Trump justified the stunning attack by accusing Maduro of sending “monsters” into the United States from Venezuelan prisons and claiming his involvement in the drug trade. But Trump focused more on Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, accusing the Venezuelan government of stealing U.S. oil infrastructure in the country decades prior and vowing that, under new U.S. government control, output would increase going forward.
How South America is reacting
Across Latin America, reaction to the U.S. operation was mixed. Right-leaning allies of Trump including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa backed the U.S. attack, while leftists broadly condemned it.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized an “aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and Latin America” and said he was ordering the deployment of the Colombian Armed Forces along his nation’s 1,300-mile-long border with Venezuela.
Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the U.S. “crossed an unacceptable line” and compared the action to remove Maduro in to “the darkest moments of [U.S.] interference in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
What we know about the U.S. charges against Maduro
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social network X that Maduro and Flores had both been indicted in the Southern District of New York and “will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.”
She said Maduro faced charges of “Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.”
Maduro was indicted in March 2020, during Trump’s first term, but the indictment against Flores was not previously made public.
In an indictment made public Saturday morning, U.S. authorities accused Maduro of leading a “a corrupt, illegitimate government that, for decades, has leveraged government power to protect and promote illegal activity, including drug trafficking.” It alleges the drug trafficking “enriched and entrenched Venezuela’s political and military elite.”
Authorities estimate that as much as 250 tons of cocaine were trafficked through Venezuela by 2020, according to the indictment. The drugs were moved on go-fast vessels, fishing boats and container ships or by plane from clandestine airstrips, authorities allege.
Trump said Maduro and his wife are aboard a U.S. warship and will face prosecution in New York.
What is Trump’s justification for the attack?
President Trump justified attack by accusing Maduro of sending “monsters” into the United States from Venezuelan prisons and claiming his involvement in the drug trade.
But Trump focused more on Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, accusing the Venezuelan government of stealing U.S. oil infrastructure in the country decades prior and vowing that, under new U.S. government control, output would increase going forward.
The president spoke little about democracy in Venezuela, dismissing a potential role for its longstanding democratic opposition in running the country in the immediate aftermath of the operation.
Instead, Trump said his team was in touch with Maduro’s hand-picked vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, whom he called “very gracious” and said was “essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to Make Venezuela Great Again.”
Trump, meanwhile, boasted that the U.S. operation in Venezuela would help reassert U.S. dominance in Latin America.
“American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again,” he said. “We are reasserting American power in a very powerful way in our home region.”
Trump and the Monroe Doctrine
While the United States has a long history of intervention in Latin America—including invasions, land grabs and political meddling, both covert and public—the attack appeared to be the first armed intervention targeting a country on the South American landmass.
The operation also was the most dramatic illustration to date of what the administration has labelled the “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine, the 19th Century political tenet outlining U.S. dominance in the region.
In his Saturday press conference, Trump hailed the Monroe Doctrine, which many in Latin American have condemned as an imperialist blueprint.
“We’ve superseded it by a lot, by a real lot,” Trump said of the Monroe Doctrine. “American dominance in the western hemisphere will never be questioned again.”
Analysis: Many unanswered questions after U.S. attack
Trump’s comments left more questions than answers about the future of Venezuela.
- Trump said that the United States would now “run” Venezuela, apparently during some kind of transitional period. But he offered few details on how Washington planned to accomplish the complex task of “running” a country of 28 million that has seen more than a decade of profound political, economic and social turmoil.
- He spoke of a “very limited” U.S troop presence, mostly focused on protecting the “stolen” oil infrastructure, it seemed, but offered few details on sending in technical experts and other who could, in theory, help govern, etc.
- Trump seemed to rule out — at least for now — an interim government run by Marina Corina Machado, the Nobel laureate, or her allies. “She’s a very nice woman, but doesn’t have respect within the country,” Trump said of Machado.
- Trump said Marco Rubio had spoken to Delcy Rodriguez, the sitting Venezuelan vice president. She was “very gracious,” Trump said. However, he seemed to close the door of her taking over, noting that Maduro put her in office, disqualifying her.
Trump speaks with reporters after capture of Maduro
