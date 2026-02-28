Live updates: U.S. and Israel attack Iran

Here’s what we know so far:
- The U.S. and Israel launched daylight strikes on Iran’s capital Saturday.
- President Trump says the “massive and ongoing operation” is aimed at razing Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, thwarting Tehran’s support to proxies and the destruction of its theocratic government.
- The attacks spurred a furious Iranian retaliation, with multiple barrages striking Israel, a number of Gulf nations and Jordan.
Iran strikes back in the region
Iran struck back across the Middle East, with barrages reported on U.S. bases in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan. Residents reported hearing sounds of missiles flying over cities in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon on their way to Israel.
The strikes spurred airspace closures across the region, with many airlines suspending service to affected countries.
Jordan’s state news agency says the military shot down Saturday two ballistic missiles that were targeting Jordanian territories.
The agency said authorities received 12 calls regarding the fall of shrapnel and falling objects in areas including the capital Amman as well as the cities of Irbid, Zarqa Madaba and Jarash.
Qatar says it faced a third wave of Iranian missile fire, which it said it intercepted.
Kuwait’s national news agency says the Gulf country’s air defenses successfully repelled what it called a “heinous Iranian attack” earlier in the day.
Quoting a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the KUNA news agency said Kuwait maintains its right to defend itself.
Shrapnel from an Iranian missile attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed one person Saturday, state media said.
Israel’s national rescue service MADA said one man was lightly wounded from an impact in northern Israel.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Scenes of chaos across Iran amid bombing
Tehran was hardest hit by bombings. But explosions could be heard in other cities, including Isfahan, Karaj, Kermanshah, Qom and Urmia, according to Iranian state media. An attack on the city of Minab struck a girls’ school, killing at least 53 students and injuring dozens of others, IRNA said.
In Tehran there were scenes of panic, with residents racing to stock up on supplies, leaving shelves bare in grocery stores across the city. Others, heeding warnings from authorities of further strikes, decided to leave the capital. Images on social media showed highways leading out of Tehran choked with traffic.
Cellphone and internet communications were disrupted shortly after the attacks began, but have since been restored.
Iranian foreign ministry slams attacks as ‘illegal’
Iran issued a series of statements, with the Iranian Foreign Ministry saying that “Iranians have never surrendered to aggression” and that Iran’s response “will be decisive, and aggressors will regret their hostile actions.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was leading Iran’s delegation in Oman-brokered negotiations, said the war on Iran was “wholly unprovoked, illegal, and illegitimate.”
“Trump has turned ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’— which always means ‘America Last’,” he wrote on X.
How long will the Iran attack last? What we know
U.S. officials have not said.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a vociferous and longtime advocate for attacking Iran — and who has spent years convincing Washington to do so — said the campaign would continue “as long as needed.”
Trump called the action a major action, mostly through air strkes.
Trump also said U.S. military forces “may have casualties,” adding, “That often happens in war.”
He urged Iranians to take over their government, telling them that “the hour of your freedom is at hand.”
“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he said.
“This will be probably your only chance for generations. ... For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight.”
In an eight-minute recorded video message on Truth Social, President Trump outlined a maximalist strategy that would prevent what he called “this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”
Israel and the United States launched an air campaign against Iran on Saturday, striking across the country in what President Trump says was a “massive and ongoing operation” aimed at razing Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities, thwarting Tehran’s support to proxies and the destruction of its theocratic government.
The attacks spurred a furious Iranian retaliation, with multiple barrages striking Israel, a number of Gulf nations and Jordan; and fulfilling long-standing fears that a confrontation with Iran would plunge the entire region into war.