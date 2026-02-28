Live updates: U.S. and Israel attack Iran

Iran strikes back in the region

Iran struck back across the Middle East, with barrages reported on U.S. bases in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan. Residents reported hearing sounds of missiles flying over cities in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon on their way to Israel.

The strikes spurred airspace closures across the region, with many airlines suspending service to affected countries.

Jordan’s state news agency says the military shot down Saturday two ballistic missiles that were targeting Jordanian territories.

The agency said authorities received 12 calls regarding the fall of shrapnel and falling objects in areas including the capital Amman as well as the cities of Irbid, Zarqa Madaba and Jarash.

Qatar says it faced a third wave of Iranian missile fire, which it said it intercepted.

Kuwait’s national news agency says the Gulf country’s air defenses successfully repelled what it called a “heinous Iranian attack” earlier in the day.

Quoting a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the KUNA news agency said Kuwait maintains its right to defend itself.

Shrapnel from an Iranian missile attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates killed one person Saturday, state media said.

Israel’s national rescue service MADA said one man was lightly wounded from an impact in northern Israel.

