From the fall of Ali Khamenei to global energy concerns: Understanding the Iran war

A U.S. military refueling plane crashed in Iraq, killing 6. Here’s what to know

All six crew members of a KC-135 refueling aircraft supporting operations against Iran are dead, the U.S. military said Friday, after their plane crashed in western Iraq.

The U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace,” and that the other plane landed safely.