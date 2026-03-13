From the fall of Ali Khamenei to global energy concerns: Understanding the Iran war

- A joint U.S.-Israeli strike killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28, leading to the selection of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as his successor despite international pressure for regime change.
- Casualties are mounting rapidly across the region, with hundreds reported dead in Iran following strikes, while at least seven U.S. service members have been killed in action.
- Global oil prices have surged due to Iranian threats to the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial shipping, prompting the U.S. to release 400 million barrels from strategic reserves.
- The fighting has expanded into a multi-front regional war, including Israeli strikes in Lebanon and militia attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq and the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia.
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A U.S. military refueling plane crashed in Iraq, killing 6. Here’s what to know
SEOUL, South Korea — All six crew members of a KC-135 refueling aircraft supporting operations against Iran are dead, the U.S. military said Friday, after their plane crashed in western Iraq.
The U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace,” and that the other plane landed safely.
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New Iranian leader Khamenei vows ‘never ending’ revenge in first public statement
WASHINGTON — Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed retaliation Thursday against the United States and Israel and signaled that Tehran will continue to choke off the world’s most crucial oil route, as the war strained global energy markets and deepened the humanitarian crisis across the region.
In his first public remarks since U.S.–Israeli strikes killed his father, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei swore revenge. The new leader, notably, did not appear in person for the televised statement. Instead, his written words were read aloud on state media.
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Outdated intel likely led U.S. to carry out deadly strike on Iranian elementary school, sources say
WASHINGTON — Outdated intelligence likely led to the United States carrying out a deadly missile strike on an elementary school in Iran that killed over 165 people, many of them children, in the opening hours of the conflict, according to a U.S. official and a second person briefed on findings of a preliminary U.S military investigation into the incident.
The bombing of the school and its casualties involving children has become a focal point of the war, and if ultimately confirmed to be at the hands of the U.S., would also stand among the highest civilian casualty events caused by the American military operations in the last two decades.
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The islands off Iran’s southern coast are key to its economy and security. What to know about them
JERUSALEM — Iran’s parliament speaker warned on Thursday that attacks on the Persian Gulf islands that form Iran’s southern maritime frontier would provoke a new level of retaliation, underscoring how central they are to the country’s economy and security.
In a social media post, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran “will abandon all restraint” if the islands come under attack and said U.S. President Trump will be responsible for “the blood of American soldiers.”
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400 million barrels of oil to be released from strategic reserves as Iran targets commercial ships
Attacks on multiple commercial ships in the waters around Iran on Wednesday increased global energy concerns, pushed nations to unleash strategic oil reserves and sparked fresh critiques of the Trump administration’s readiness for a war it started.
As Trump administration and U.S. military officials continued to claim increasing success and advantage in the conflict — and authorities downplayed a reported threat of drone attacks on California — leaders around the world scrambled to respond to the latest attacks and the International Energy Agency’s call for the largest-ever release of strategic oil reserves by its members to help stem energy price spikes.
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What to know about the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway essential for global energy supply
DUBAI — Attacks on commercial ships in the Persian Gulf continued on Wednesday, as global energy concerns mounted and the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for oil shipping, remained effectively closed.
The attacks came as the United States said it destroyed more than a dozen mine-laying Iranian vessels to prevent any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the important role the narrow passageway plays in global energy supply.
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Choice of supreme leader reflects Iran’s defiance, experts say, making regime change unlikely
TEHRAN — The elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei to the mantle of supreme leader brings to Iran’s top job a hard-line figure who is most firmly his father’s son in charting a defiant path for the country.
“Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation is not just a succession, it is a provocation — a blunt middle finger to Trump,” said Ali Vaez, who heads the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group think tank, adding that his selection was “a declaration that the Islamic Republic will answer pressure with defiance, not reform.”
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Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping
Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummeling financial markets.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, surged to $119.50 per barrel early in the day but later was trading near $106 per barrel, up 14%, before the opening bell.
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Khamenei’s son is selected as Iran’s supreme leader; 7th U.S. service member killed
WASHINGTON — The U.S. and Israeli war against Iran entered its ninth day Sunday with no clear path toward de-escalation, as the U.S. announced a seventh American service member had been killed and Iranian state TV reported the selection of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son as his successor.
Meanwhile, the price of oil surpassed $100 a barrel for the first time in 3½ years.
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What is Trump’s true objective in the Iran war? U.S. targets provide a clue
WASHINGTON — The Defense Department last week outlined a concise set of military objectives in President Trump’s war against Iran, claiming its ultimate goal is to dismantle Tehran’s ability to project power beyond its borders. Yet it may be targets the Pentagon has largely left unacknowledged that offer the clearest insight yet into Trump’s true intentions.
U.S. military strikes have focused on Iran’s ballistic missile, drone and nuclear programs, as well as its naval assets, according to U.S. Central Command. But strikes have also increasingly targeted Iran’s internal security forces, used by the Islamic Republic to suppress public dissent, according to an analysis from the Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project shared with The Times.
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Oil and gas prices rapidly rise as Iran war shows no signs of letting up
NEW YORK — The price of oil surged higher and showed no signs of halting its rapid climb a week after the U.S. and Israel launched major attacks on Iran that escalated into a war in the Middle East.
The conflict, in which nearly every country in the Middle East has sustained damage from missiles or drone strikes, has left ships that carry millions barrels of oil a day stranded in the Persian Gulf, unable to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Gulf that is bordered on its north side by Iran.
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Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender,’ role in picking Iran’s next leader
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday that the United States would accept nothing short of Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” signaling that the possibility of regime change may be emerging as an objective as the expanding war in the Middle East entered its seventh day.
In a Truth Social post, Trump indicated that diplomatic negotiations with Tehran are no longer being pursued and said the U.S. wants to play a role in determining who Iran’s next leader will be following any capitulation.
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Evidence suggests the deadly blast at an Iranian school was likely a U.S. airstrike
JERUSALEM — Satellite images, expert analysis, a U.S. official and public information released by the U.S. and Israeli militaries suggest an explosion that killed scores of Iranian students at a school was likely caused by U.S. airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The Feb. 28 strike, which had the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, has come under staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors. More than 165 people were killed, most of them of children, in the blast during school hours at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, according to Iranian state media.
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Country by country, here’s how the unfolding war is affecting the Middle East
JERUSALEM — The unfolding war in the Middle East has ricocheted across the region, with nearly every country sustaining damage from missile hits or shrapnel, many reporting casualties, and key embassies, economic engines and passageways closing down.
Foreign governments are urging their citizens to leave on any available commercial flight as Gulf airspaces largely close, cruise ships can’t pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and major airlines cancel flights. The U.S. State Department says it evacuated nonemergency personnel and families in six nations, adding the United Arab Emirates to its list Tuesday. It also advised citizens from 14 countries to leave. Governments from Russia to Germany and France also scrambled to run repatriation flights.
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California has most military bases in U.S. and all are ratcheting up security post-Iran attacks
Military bases across the country are stepping up security measures amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.
U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for the defense of North America, has directed military installations to put in place 11 additional “force protection” measures to enhance safety and security, the command said in a statement.
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War widens as Israel and U.S. pound Iran and Tehran and its allies hit back
DUBAI — The war in the Middle East spiraled further Monday as Israel and the U.S. pounded Iran. Tehran and its allies hit back against Israel, neighboring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world’s production of oil and natural gas.
The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Safe havens in the Mideast like Dubai have seen incoming fire; hundreds of thousands of airline passengers are stranded around the globe; oil prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.
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Trump says more U.S. casualties likely after 3 American troops killed in escalating conflict with Iran
At least three U.S. service members are among the hundreds confirmed dead in a widening war across the Middle East, set off by a string of U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran this weekend that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Pledging to continue the “combat operations ... in full force,” President Trump on Sunday warned that more American troops may die in the escalating conflict.
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Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’: The proxy forces shaping Mideast conflicts
In his announcement unveiling U.S. attacks on Iran, President Trump assailed the Islamic Republic’s “proxies” in the region.
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Tehran after Khamenei’s death: Rallies of mourning but also dancing in the streets
TEHRAN — In January 1979, the shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, left a nation that erupted in celebration at the end of his rule, ushering in the era of the Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
More than 47 years later, the death of Khomeini’s successor, Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, elicited similar scenes of joy, with crowds in some areas openly cheering and dancing in the streets to mark the killing of a leader more feared than loved.
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The supreme leader is dead. How succession works in Iran
DUBAI — The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after almost 37 years in power raises paramount questions about the country’s future.
The contours of a complex succession process began to take shape the morning after Khamenei’s killing in an airstrike campaign by the United States and Israel.
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Iran’s supreme leader killed in U.S.-Israeli attack, Trump says
TEHRAN — The U.S. and Israel pummeled Iran early Saturday in an attack aimed at razing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions and thwarting its efforts to influence the Middle East though proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack, according to President Trump, who in a post on Truth Social wrote that “one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans.”
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A look at Iran’s key political and religious figures
Since Israel’s assassination of several top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists in recent years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be next, and that killing him could topple Tehran’s entire leadership.
Israel and the U.S. reported Saturday that Khamenei was killed in the attack on Iran — which Tehran denies — but even if he and other top leaders are gone, regime change is not guaranteed.
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World leaders react with alarm, caution to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran
BRUSSELS — World leaders reacted warily to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday that triggered concerns of a broader conflict.
European leaders held emergency meetings and took measures to protect their citizens in the Middle East, with key leaders calling for a negotiated settlement between Iran and the United States. Australia and Canada were more open in their support for the strikes, while Russia and China responded with criticism.