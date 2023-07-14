LA Times Today: Mexico says it doesn’t have a fentanyl problem. New data reveal a hidden epidemic
Mexican authorities recently raided a handful of Cabo San Lucas drugstores.
They were acting in part on information from an ongoing L.A. Times investigation into counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine being sold as legitimate pharmaceuticals.
L.A. Times reporter Keri Blakinger says Mexico’s fentanyl problem is far worse than its leaders have claimed.
