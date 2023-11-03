LA Times Today: Alarming pattern of passenger plane near misses

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

There have been an alarming number of near-miss collisions between commercial airplanes, according to an investigation by the New York Times.



A review of FAA reports and NASA data showed in July alone, there were 46 close calls involving commercial flights.



Travel journalist Peter Greenberg told Lisa McRee more about what is behind this safety concern.