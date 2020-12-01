Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
World & Nation

Car plows into pedestrians in Germany; at least 4 dead

At least four people were killed and 15 seriously injured when a car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone, officials in Trier, Germany, say.

Share
World & NationVideos: Latest