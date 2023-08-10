LA Times Today: Oppenheimer’s test site wasn’t remote. It was populated by Hispanos and Native Americans
The new blockbuster movie, “Oppenheimer,” is generating a renewed interest in the dawn of the atomic age. But what you won’t learn from the movie is how Hispano and Native American communities living in the fallout zone of the bomb bore the brunt of 10 pounds of plutonium that spread across the Tularosa Basin in New Mexico.
L.A. Times contributor Cat Cardenas joined Lisa McRee to discuss the decades-long quest for the truth and financial compensation from the U.S. government.
