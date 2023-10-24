LA Times Today: Palestinian Americans struggle with Hamas-Israel violence
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
As the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war continues to climb, Palestinian Americans are struggling with feelings of helplessness, especially those with family ties to Gaza.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem wrote about Palestinian Americans’ struggle with Hamas-Israel violence and joined Lisa McRee with the story.
L.A. Times national correspondent Jaweed Kaleem wrote about Palestinian Americans’ struggle with Hamas-Israel violence and joined Lisa McRee with the story.