LA Times Today: Charred wreckage, burning questions after Putin calls Prigozhin a ‘man of complicated fate’
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried near Saint Petersburg this week after he was killed in an unexplained plane crash.
Prigozhin died two months to the day after staging a rebellion that posed the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin since he came to power in 1999.
L.A. Times Middle East bureau chief Nabih Bulos wrote about what his death means for Putin. Nabih joined Lisa McRee from Beirut.
