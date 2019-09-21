Youth leaders at U.N. demand bold climate change action

Fresh off a climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders have gathered at the United Nations to demand radical moves to fight climate change.
Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country’s parliament, told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that youth are united and unstoppable.
After listening to Thunberg and other youth climate activists on Saturday, Guterres credited young people with changing from him a pessimist to an optimist in the fight against global warming.
Fiji activist Kamal Karishma Kumar said the world’s youth will hold leaders accountable.
She said if leaders don’t act on climate change, young people will vote them out of office.
-
Global climate strike hits Los Angeles with crowds of students speaking against global warming.
-
Walkouts are taking place worldwide Friday calling for action on climate change in a youth-led movement for renewable energy and carbon-neutral goals.
-
On Friday, 5,000 youth-led demonstrations in 156 countries — 100-plus in California — will demand government action to end reliance on fossil fuels.
-
Young people see climate change as a profound injustice and an existential threat. But they believe the world can still do something about it.