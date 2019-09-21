Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Youth leaders at U.N. demand bold climate change action

Greta Thunberg and Antonio Guterres
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg listens to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the Youth Climate Summit at United Nations headquarters on Saturday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 21, 2019
8:58 AM
UNITED NATIONS — 

Fresh off a climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders have gathered at the United Nations to demand radical moves to fight climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country’s parliament, told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that youth are united and unstoppable.

After listening to Thunberg and other youth climate activists on Saturday, Guterres credited young people with changing from him a pessimist to an optimist in the fight against global warming.

Fiji activist Kamal Karishma Kumar said the world’s youth will hold leaders accountable.

She said if leaders don’t act on climate change, young people will vote them out of office.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
