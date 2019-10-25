Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Trump’s company exploring sale of marquee Washington hotel

Trump International Hotel
The Trump International Hotel in Washington could be for sale.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 25, 2019
10:41 AM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump’s company is exploring the sale of its Washington hotel, which has been at the center of three years’ of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.

The Trump Organization said in a statement Friday that it would consider offers to buy out its 100-year lease on the building partly because “people are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel.”

The Trump International Hotel has been a magnet for lobbyists and diplomats looking to curry favor with the Trump administration.

In Trump’s latest financial disclosure, the opulent hotel — transformed from the Old Post Office building just steps from the White House — generated nearly $41 million, up less than half a million from last year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
