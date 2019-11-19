Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
World & Nation

Hostages from U.S., Australia have been freed, Taliban says

Teachers kidnapped
Photos taken from Taliban video in 2017 show American Kevin King, left, and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were abducted in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul where they both worked as teachers.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 19, 2019
1:21 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan  — 

The Taliban say they have freed two hostages — American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks — in southern Afghanistan, ending more than three years of their captivity.

A Taliban official says the release took place on Tuesday in the province of Zabul in the Now Bahar district, a region that is largely under Taliban control.

It wasn’t immediately known if the two hostages, both professors at the American University of Kabul, were handed over to Afghan government representatives, intermediaries, or U.S. forces.

Their freedom came hours after the Afghan government freed three Taliban prisoners and sent them to Qatar. The three included Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also leads the fearsome Haqqani network.

It appears the Taliban had refused to hand over the two professors until they received proof their men had reached Qatar.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
