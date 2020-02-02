Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 10:37 p.m. Pacific time 20 miles from Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 20 miles from Hilo, Hawaii; 20 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii; 47 miles from Holualoa, Hawaii; and 48 miles from Kailua, Hawaii.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

