World & Nation

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island

The location and shaking intensity of a magnitude 4.2 earthquake Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Hawaii
The location and shaking intensity of a magnitude 4.2 earthquake Sunday evening on Hawaii’s Big Island.
By Quakebot
Feb. 2, 2020
11:03 PM
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 10:37 p.m. Pacific time 20 miles from Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 20 miles from Hilo, Hawaii; 20 miles from Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii; 47 miles from Holualoa, Hawaii; and 48 miles from Kailua, Hawaii.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

World & NationEarthquakes
Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
