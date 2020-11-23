Customer has a $7.02 beer, leaves $3,000 tip for staff facing restaurant’s closure

A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a Cleveland restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into Nighttown restaurant Sunday, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working the brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

Advertisement

Ring said he ran after the customer, who told him: “No mistake — we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thought the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”