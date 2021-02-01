Man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies in Vacaville apartment

Police have arrested a man in connection with the killings of two women after a caller reported seeing a social media livestream over the weekend showing an armed person inside an apartment with two bodies on the floor.

The Vacaville Police Department said officers went to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in response to a call from a woman about the livestream.

“The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor — not moving,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called in when officers found the man had barricaded himself in the apartment, police said.

The rest of the building was evacuated after negotiations proved unsuccessful.

Officers made entry, using “distraction devices and chemical agents” and captured the man after a brief struggle in which at Taser was used, authorities said.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of Sacramento was booked into the Solano County Jail.

“Officers additionally found two women deceased inside of the apartment. The cause of their death remains under investigation and their identities are being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications,” the department said.

Online Solano County jail records show Weber was being held without bail on suspicion of murder and was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney.