Advertisement
World & Nation

Man killed after shooting at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in southern Texas

Officials work the scene of a shooting
Officials work the scene of a shooting at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025.
(Valerie Gonzalez / Associated Press)
Associated Press

McALLEN, Texas — A 27-year-old man was killed Monday after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities said.

Federal agents returned fire at Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning.

Law enforcement said they found another rifle and more ammunition. Rodriguez said the man’s motive is currently unknown.

Advertisement

One officer was injured in the shooting, but Rodriguez said it was unclear if the injury was from shrapnel or a bullet.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsTrump AdministrationImmigration & the Border

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement