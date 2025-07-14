An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 shakes Panama, with no reports of damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Monday, authorities said. No injuries or damage was immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake, which occurred at a preliminary depth of 6 miles, hit around midday about 130 miles south of Punta Burica, in Panama’s Chiriquí province near the border with Costa Rica.

The temblor was felt in Chiriquí and surrounding areas in western Panama, a region known for frequent seismic activity. Local officials said that there was no threat of a tsunami.

Panama’s civil protection agency said it would continue monitoring the situation, but confirmed no damage to infrastructure had been immediately reported.