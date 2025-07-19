Syria’s leader urges Bedouin tribes to commit to a ceasefire ending clashes with the Druze

Bedouin fighters gather at Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday before heading to the southern province of Sweida to join Bedouin clans in clashes against Druze militias.

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa urged Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes Saturday to “fully commit” to a ceasefire aimed at ending clashes with Druze-linked militias that left hundreds dead and threatened to unravel the country’s postwar transition.

Government forces that were initially sent to restore order but essentially sided with the Bedouins against the Druze were redeployed to halt renewed fighting that erupted late Thursday in the southern province of Sweida. The violence has also drawn airstrikes against Syrian forces by neighboring Israel before a truce was reached.

In his second televised address since the fighting started, Al-Sharaa blamed “armed groups from Sweida” for reigniting the conflict by “launching retaliatory attacks against the Bedouins and their families.” He also said Israeli intervention “pushed the country into a dangerous phase.”

Israel had launched dozens of airstrikes on convoys of government fighters and even struck the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters in central Damascus, saying the attacks were in support of the Druze, who form a substantial community in Israel and are seen as a loyal minority, often serving in the Israeli military.

Reports had surfaced of Syrian government-affiliated fighters executing Druze civilians and looting and burning homes over the four days of violence.

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, announced that Israel and Syria had agreed to a ceasefire early Saturday. Al-Sharaa made no direct reference to the agreement in his speech, but said “American and Arab mediations stepped in” to restore calm.

Addressing the Bedouins, Al-Sharaa said they “cannot replace the role of the state in handling the country’s affairs and restoring security,” adding, “We thank the Bedouins for their heroic stances but demand they fully commit to the ceasefire and comply with the state’s orders.”

Meanwhile, a prominent Druze leader, Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, who opposes the current government and has distanced himself from the two ceasefires announced Tuesday and Wednesday, said that an agreement brokered under the sponsorship of guarantor states contained several measures aimed at de-escalating tensions in Sweida.

They include the deployment of checkpoints outside the province’s administrative borders to contain clashes and prevent infiltration, a 48-hour ban on entry by any party into border villages, and safe, guaranteed passage for remaining members of the Bedouin tribes still in the province.

Al-Sharaa reiterated that Sweida “remains an integral part of the Syrian state, and the Druze constitute a fundamental pillar of the Syrian national fabric,” vowing to protect all minorities in Syria.

He also thanked the United States for its “significant role in affirming its support for Syria during these difficult times,” as well as Arab countries and Turkey, which mediated Wednesday’s truce.

More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria. Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981.

The United Nations estimates that more than 87,000 people have been displaced in Sweida province since July 12 due to heavy shelling, sniper fire and abductions.

Entire communities have fled on foot, with many now crammed into overcrowded schools, churches and public buildings under dire conditions, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report. Infrastructure damage has cut electricity, water and telecommunications in much of the area, it said. The main hospital in Sweida was operating at just 15% capacity due to staff shortages and a lack of fuel.

The security situation is also endangering humanitarian workers. The White Helmets, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, reported that one of their emergency team leaders went missing Wednesday while responding to a call for help from a U.N. team, OCHA said.

Aljoud writes for the Associated Press.