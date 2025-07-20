Heavy rains in South Korea leave 17 dead and 11 missing

A collapsed convenience store building is seen after heavy rains in Gapyeong, South Korea, on Sunday.

Torrential rains that slammed South Korea for five days have left 17 people dead and 11 others missing, the government said Sunday.

One person was killed Sunday after their house collapsed during heavy rain and another person was found dead after being swept away by a swollen stream in Gapyeong, a town northeast of Seoul, the Interior and Safety Ministry said.

The ministry said 10 people were discovered dead and four others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong over the weekend after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods there.

Advertisement

A ministry report said that one person died in the southern city of Gwangju. It said that seven others remain missing in Gwangju, Gapyeong and elsewhere.

In previous days, a person was killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain. Three others were found dead in a submerged car, a swollen stream and a flooded basement in southern South Chungcheong province.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, about 2,730 people remain evacuated from their homes, the ministry report said. The rain stopped in most of South Korea on Sunday, and heavy-rain alerts have been lifted throughout the country, ministry officials said.

Advertisement

Since Wednesday, southern regions have received up to about 24 to 31 inches of rain, according to the ministry report.

President Lee Jae Myung expressed sympathy to those who lost loved ones and suffered financial damage due to the heavy downpours. Lee said the government will push to designate areas hit hard as special disaster zones. The designation would provide them with greater financial and other recovery support from the government.

