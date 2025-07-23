Texas lawmakers begin review of catastrophic floods that killed at least 136

An American flag placed on a stump flies in Kerrville, Texas on July 8, 2025.

Texas lawmakers on Wednesday began reviewing the Fourth of July floods that killed at least 136 people, a disaster that put local officials under scrutiny over why residents along the Guadalupe River did not receive more warnings.

The catastrophic floods in the Texas Hill Country and a partisan redrawing of U.S. House maps, aimed at giving Republicans more winnable seats in the 2026 elections, are two major issues in a 30-day special session that is already off to a combative start.

Democrats want to address flood relief and new flood warning systems before taking votes on new congressional maps sought by President Trump. They have not ruled out a walkout in a bid to derail the redistricting, which they have slammed as a partisan power grab.

Advertisement

State and county emergency response officials are scheduled to testify, but no officials from Kerr County, the area most hard-hit by the floods, are expected to appear.

Committee chair Sen. Charles Perry, a Republican, said local officials were not asked to come to the capitol to avoid pulling them away from their work. “Our select committee will not armchair quarterback or attempt to assign blame,” Perry said.

The head of Texas emergency management department, Nim Kidd, confirmed Wednesday that the number of deaths was 136, up from 135.

Advertisement

Two people remain missing, a man and a girl from Camp Mystic, according to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. At one point, county officials said more than 170 people were unaccounted for, but ultimately found that most were safe.

Twenty-seven campers and counselors, most of them children, were killed at the all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County, which does not have a warning system along the river after several missed opportunities by state and local agencies to finance one.

Lawmakers have filed bills to improve early warning systems and emergency communications and to provide relief funding. Legislators are scheduled to visit Kerrville on July 31 to hear from residents.

Advertisement

Democrats have left open the possibility of filibusters or walking out in the coming weeks to block the proposed congressional map redraw. On Monday, most of the party’s members in the House signed a letter to the speaker stating that they would not engage in any work before addressing flood relief.

But Democrats have few paths to resistance as the minority party in both chambers. Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has threatened to arrest those who attempt to walk out on top of the $500 a day fines lawmakers face for breaking a quorum.

Lathan writes for the Associated Press.