Suspect arrested after University of New Mexico dorm shooting leaves 1 dead

Students carry belongings as they board buses to evacuate after a shooting early Friday at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a University of New Mexico dormitory killed a 14-year-old boy, wounded a 19-year-old and triggered the evacuation of hundreds of students and a campuswide manhunt.

John Fuentes, 18, was booked on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, according to the New Mexico State Police. Fuentes will be held without bond and remain in custody until his conditions of release are determined by the district court.

It was unclear whether Fuentes has legal representation. Police said they did not have any information on the suspect’s representation. New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender will be looking at the case and getting Fuentes a legal representation team as soon as possible if he needs its representation, said spokesperson Maggie Shepard. An email was left with the public defender representing Fuentes during his arraignment Saturday.

Four people, including the suspect, were playing video games inside a dorm room belonging to one of them when the shooting began early Friday, said Joseph Silva, chief of the University of New Mexico Police Department, at a news conference.

The 14-year-old was fatally shot, and the others fled the room, New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said. A 19-year-old man who said he was shot on campus sought treatment at a hospital.

Authorities were investigating a possible motive, Weisler said.

Officials issued an initial alert just before 3:30 a.m. Friday that a shooting had taken place. Another alert asking people to shelter in place was sent out just after 6 a.m. Police evacuated parts of the campus.

“We had a student orientation going, so there were like 400 kids in dorms, so we wanted to make sure they were safe,” said Lt. Tim Delgado with the University of New Mexico Police Department.

For much of the day, authorities had the area around the student housing complex cordoned off with yellow tape as police vehicles blocked roadways and investigators gathered.

Students shaken

Mikey Beck, who was staying in student housing as part of the student orientation, said he heard gunshots and saw what appeared to be an injured person hiding in bushes. Two other people jumped out a dorm window and ran, he said.

Beck said he was excited to start his freshman year, but the attack was disconcerting.

“It’s really sketchy out here. Just being in Albuquerque is really scary,” he said.

Not far from the dorms, a line of university buses waited for students to board, many of them carrying backpacks and pulling small luggage carts with their belongings. The university was conducting a “staged, tactical evacuation,” spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said in an emailed statement. People were told not to move without direction from campus police.

The university in central Albuquerque has about 23,000 students during the school year. New students have been visiting as part of scheduled orientations ahead of the fall semester, which begins in about three weeks.

An increased law enforcement presence on and around the campus was planned for coming days, university President Garnett Stokes said in a letter to the campus community.

“We understand this incident may be especially distressing for new students and their families who are here this week for orientation,” Garnett wrote.

Mayor Tim Keller said his thoughts were with the slain victim’s loved ones and the university community.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life that occurred” on the campus, Keller said in a statement.

A pattern of violent crime

New Mexico’s largest city has struggled with violent crime in recent years, particularly among juveniles. Dist. Atty. Sam Bregman, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, has called for state lawmakers to do more to address what he describes as a crisis.

“This is an absolute tragedy,” Bregman said in a statement. “Once again, a child has lost their life at the hands of a teenager. The combination of teenagers and guns is a toxic and deadly mix — and we must do everything in our power to stop it.”

The plea for legislative action comes amid violence in New Mexico involving young suspects, including a fatal hit-and-run in Albuquerque and a shooting in Las Cruces in March that killed three and wounded 15 others.

Prosecutors, law enforcement and Republican lawmakers have pressed Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to convene a special legislative session to address the state’s crime problem. Despite voicing her disappointment with the Democratic-controlled Legislature at the end of the last session, the governor has not given recent indications that she will be calling lawmakers back to Santa Fe.

Bryan and Brown write for the Associated Press and reported from Albuquerque and Billings, Mont., respectively. AP writer Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this report.