A Syrian American returned to Syria to aid his ailing father. He was executed in sectarian violence

The first video opens with Hosam Saraya, a 35-year-old Syrian American and seven other members of his family, walking in a procession down a street, their hands placed on the shoulders of the person in front of them, escorted by gunmen wearing fatigues and waving assault rifles.

One of the gunmen says, “We gave you safe passage,” while others shout religious slogans.

Another video shot on July 16 cuts to Saraya and his relatives kneeling in the middle of a roundabout. One of the gunmen speaks to a family member, his voice becoming more menacing as his anger mounts. Then the shooting starts, and Saraya and the others collapse to the ground.

Saraya, a member of the Druze religious minority, was living in Oklahoma but had returned to the family home in the Druze-majority city of Sweida to take care of his ill father, relatives said.

“His father improved, and Hosam was supposed to come back to Oklahoma in a month. We’re in complete disbelief and shock,” said one U.S.-based relative who refused to be identified, fearing reprisals against her family in Syria. “We just never thought something like this could happen to us.”

Saraya studied finance and accounting at Damascus University before moving to the U.S. in 2014, where he earned an MBA at Oklahoma Christian University. Afterward, he worked as an operations manager at a senior home care company and became a U.S. citizen. He was unmarried.

Saraya was among an estimated 1,380 people killed in a spasm of sectarian violence that swept through Sweida this month, when fighting between Bedouin clansmen and Druze militiamen escalated into armed clashes that drew in Syria’s fledgling government and Israel, which said it intervened to protect the Druze community.

Government forces were supposed to quash any fighting between Bedouins and Druze, residents and Saraya’s neighbors say. Instead they left behind a trail of looting, burning homes and the execution of more than 230 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

Members of the Druze community in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights gather for a rally in solidarity with the Druze community in Syria on July 19. (Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images)

This week, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said he was “heartbroken” by the death of Saraya, who he said “was an Oklahoman ... tragically executed alongside other members of his family in Syria.”

Relatives in the U.S. said they had been interviewed by the FBI. The Syrian government has yet to reach out to the family here, but said it would hold all government forces accountable for violations.

The violence, the third round of sectarian violence to hit Syria since the new Islamist government toppled longtime President Bashar Assad nine months ago, threatens to bring about the disintegration of a country struggling to move on from its 14-year civil war.

At the Saraya home in Sweida, signs of the violence are everywhere — walls pockmarked by shrapnel from a hand grenade and family pictures and mirrors cracked by bullet holes. Sitting morosely in the midst of the destruction, one of his relatives, Dima Saraya, 41, recounted what she described as a living nightmare that left her a widow.

Most of the family was sleeping when gunmen in fatigues surrounded the house around 6 a.m., shooting the lock off the gate before breaking into the house.

Woken up by the commotion, the men told the women and children to stay inside while they went out to stop the gunmen.

“They didn’t have any weapons. If they did, those people would have killed them on the spot,” Dima said, adding that one of the fighters, who identified himself as Abu Jaafar, said he was part of the government’s General Security apparatus and that they should come with him.

When the men refused to go, the fighters responded with a spray of bullets, a hand grenade, and two RPGs to the upper floor. They decided to surrender and as Saraya and the others filed out, Dima and the others ran outside, crying and pleading that the men stay. One of the fighters pointed his rifle at Dima’s chest and told her to go inside before he shot her.

Later, Dima said, after the gunmen finished searching the house, their leader reassured her, “Don’t worry. We won’t hurt them. In two hours — or by morning — they’ll be back. I promise they’ll be safe.”

“By then he had already killed them,” Dima said.

A member of Syria’s civil defense works in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on Syria’s defence ministry headquarters on July 16, 2025 in Damascus.The strikes come amid an escalation in conflict between Syrian government forces and Druze militia in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. (Ali Haj Suleiman / Getty Images) Smoke billows during clashes in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida on July 15, 2025. (Shadi Al-Dubaisi / AFP via Getty Images)

After the gunmen left, others soon followed. Each time a new group came, they accused the family of hiding weapons and searched the house. Each time they looted: One fighter demanded the gold necklace on Dima’s neck and the jewelry from the other women. Another asked for the keys to one of the cars downstairs. Yet another, in a fit of rage, threatened to rape Dima.

By the time the last band of fighters arrived, it was 2:30 in the afternoon. They said they would execute everyone in the house, Dima said, but then one of the fighters said, “Leave them. There are pretty women among them.”

They again demanded jewelry or car keys, but Dima replied that there was nothing left to take. When the fighters went outside to continue looting, Dima and 14 other family members ran to a neighbor’s house and locked the door, staying silent and hoping they wouldn’t be noticed.

“We didn’t dare go out to search for anyone. We were too terrified,” Dima said.

That night, as videos of the killings — many of them gleefully taken by the gunmen themselves as they tortured and executed Druze — surfaced on social media, the Saraya family looked for signs of their loved ones. It wasn’t till the next morning that someone came to the door and told them to come collect the bodies of their relatives.

That task fell to another relative, Mutassem Jbaai.

“Each body had more than 50 bullet holes. There was blood everywhere. It was like they were mangled,” he said, wincing at the memory.

Members of Syria’s Druze community attend a funeral for its members who were killed in recent sectarian clashes, in Salkhad village in Syria’s southern Suwayda governorate in May. (Shadi Al-Dubaisi / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was having direct discussions with the Syrian government on Saraya’s killing, and that it called for “an immediate investigation,” according to department deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott.

“Hosam and his family deserve justice, and those responsible for this atrocity must be held accountable,” Pigott said.

Yet among the Saraya family, few believe the Syrian government will do anything to bring justice. They point to earlier bouts of sectarian bloodshed that have gone unpunished.

“We can’t live like this. When Assad fell, we had a bit of hope and gave them a chance,” said the U.S.-based relative. “But as the saying goes, ‘once a terrorist, always a terrorist.’ ”