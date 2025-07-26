Trump plays golf in Scotland while protesters take to the streets and decry his visit

President Trump waves from a golf cart at his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, on Saturday.

President Trump played golf Saturday at his course on Scotland’s coast while protesters around the country took to the streets to decry his visit and accuse United Kingdom leaders of pandering to the unpopular American president.

Trump and his son Eric played with the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Warren Stephens, near Turnberry, a historic course that the Trump family’s company took over in 2014. Security was tight, and protesters kept at a distance were unseen by the group during Trump’s round. He was dressed in black with a white “USA” cap and was spotted driving a golf cart.

The president appeared to play an opening nine holes, stop for lunch, then head out for nine more. By the middle of the afternoon, plainclothes security officials began leaving, suggesting Trump was done for the day.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on the cobblestone and tree-lined street in front of the U.S. Consulate about 100 miles away in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital. Speakers told the crowd that Trump was not welcome and criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for striking a recent trade deal to avoid stiff U.S. tariffs on goods imported from the U.K.

Protests were planned in other cities as environmental activists, opponents of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza and pro-Ukraine groups loosely formed a “Stop Trump Coalition.” Anita Bhadani, an organizer, said the protests were “kind of like a carnival of resistance.”

June Osbourne, 52, a photographer and photo historian from Edinburgh, wore a red cloak and white hood, recalling “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Osbourne held up a picture of Trump with “Resist” stamped over his face.

“I think there are far too many countries that are feeling the pressure of Trump and that they feel that they have to accept him, and we should not accept him here,” Osbourne said. The dual U.S.-British citizen said the Republican president was “the worst thing that has happened to the world, the U.S., in decades.”

Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland, and the president has suggested he feels at home in the country. But the protesters did their best to change that.

“I don’t think I could just stand by and not do anything,” said Amy White, 15, of Edinburgh, who attended with her parents. She held a cardboard sign that said, “We don’t negotiate with fascists.”

”So many people here loathe him,” she said. “We’re not divided. We’re not divided by religion, or race or political allegiance, we’re just here together because we hate him.”

Other demonstrators held signs of pictures with Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, as the fervor over files in the late child abuser’s case has created a political crisis for the president.

In the view of Mark Gorman, 63, of Edinburgh, “The vast majority of Scots have this sort of feeling about Trump that, even though he has Scottish roots, he’s a disgrace.” Gorman, who works in advertising, said he came out “because I have deep disdain for Donald Trump and everything that he stands for.”

A Scottish newspaper, the National, greeted Trump’s arrival with a banner headline in its Friday edition that read, “Convicted U.S. felon to arrive in Scotland.”

Saturday’s protests were not nearly as large as the throngs that demonstrated across Scotland when Trump played at Turnberry during his first term in 2018.

But, as bagpipes played, people chanted, “Trump out!” and raised dozens of homemade signs with such messages as “No red carpet for dictators,” “We don’t want you here” and “Stop Trump. Migrants welcome.”

One dog had a sign attached that said “No treats for tyrants.”

Some on the far right took to social media to call for gatherings supporting Trump in places such as Glasgow.

Trump also plans to talk trade with Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

But golf is a major focus.

The family will also visit another Trump course near Aberdeen in northeastern Scotland, before returning to Washington on Tuesday. The Trumps will cut the ribbon and play a new, second course in that area, which officially opens to the public next month.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who is also set to meet with Trump during the visit, announced that public money will go to staging the 2025 Nexo Championship, previously known previously as the Scottish Championship, at Trump’s first course near Aberdeen next month.

“The Scottish government recognizes the importance and benefits of golf and golf events, including boosting tourism and our economy,” Swinney said.

At a protest Saturday in Aberdeen, Scottish Parliament member Maggie Chapman told the crowd of hundreds: “We stand in solidarity, not only against Trump but against everything he and his politics stand for.”

The president has long lobbied for Turnberry to host the British Open, which it has not done since he took over ownership.

In a social media post Saturday, Trump quoted the retired golfer Gary Player as saying Turnberry was among the “Top Five Greatest Golf Courses” he had played in as a professional. The president, in the post, misspelled the city where his golf course is.

Weissert writes for the Associated Press.