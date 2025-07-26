Voters in Taiwan reject bid to oust China-friendly lawmakers in setback for president

Lawmakers and staffers with Taiwan’s Nationalist Party celebrate the election result after a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on Saturday.

Taiwanese voters rejected a bid to oust about one-fifth of their lawmakers, all from the opposition Nationalist Party, in a recall election Saturday, dampening hopes for the ruling party to flip the balance of power in the self-ruled island’s legislature.

The independence-leaning ruling Democratic Progressive Party won last year’s presidential election, but the China-friendly Nationalists, also known as the KMT, and the smaller Taiwan People’s Party have enough seats to form a majority bloc.

Official preliminary results showed that the recall efforts failed to remove any of the two dozen KMT lawmakers. The scale of the recall elections is unprecedented, with seven other KMT lawmakers facing a similar vote on Aug. 23.

The KMT currently holds 52 seats, while the ruling DPP holds 51. For the DPP to secure a legislative majority, at least six KMT lawmakers would need to be ousted, and the ruling party would need to win the by-elections, which must be held within three months of the announcement of results.

For the recall to pass, more than a quarter of eligible voters in the electoral district must vote in favor of it, and the total number of supporters must exceed those voting against.

If next month’s poll results are also unfavorable to the DPP, it would mean that the government of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te could continue to face strong resistance in the legislature before elections expected to take place in 2028.

‘An uphill battle’

Facing the setback, the president, also known as William Lai, said in a Facebook post that recall attempts and efforts to oppose them are people’s legitimate rights under Taiwan’s constitutional system.

He thanked his party for its efforts, which he said were not in vain. They furthered the national direction of resisting communists and protecting Taiwan, he said.

“Today’s result is neither a victory for one side nor a defeat for another,” he said, adding that he hoped all parties would continue to safeguard Taiwan’s democratic system.

KMT chairman Eric Chu told reporters that voters had used their ballots to prove Taiwan’s democracy is mature and strong, calling for an apology from Lai.

“All Taiwanese people chose stability, chose that the government should focus on getting things done, rather than engaging in bitter political fighting,” he said.

Despite their huge effort, those backing the recall were facing an “uphill battle” in trying to unseat lawmakers in well-organized, strongly KMT districts, said Lev Nachman, a professor of political science at National Taiwan University.

The result is going to make it even harder for Lai to push his agenda forward, especially ahead of local elections next year, said Nachman, an expert on Taiwan’s elections.

“At the moment, there is very little Lai can do other than try to think of other creative ways to appeal to the public,” he told the Associated Press.

Fu Kun-chi, one of the most powerful and controversial lawmakers targeted in the recall vote, said the result left Lai with no option other than to meet with the opposition and “find a way for Taiwan to proceed in a more stable way in this chaotic world.”

DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang said the party humbly accepted the results. He said his party has the responsibility to reflect on public sentiment and adjust its approach to meet people’s expectations.

Political retaliation claim

Those who support removing the 24 lawmakers have criticized the KMT and its allies for blocking key legislation, especially the defense budget, and passing controversial changes that are seen as diminishing the power of the executive and favoring China, which considers the island its own territory.

The opposition parties’ actions sparked concerns among some Taiwanese about the island’s democratic integrity and its ability to deter Chinese military threats, leading to the recall campaigns.

But the KMT has accused the ruling party of resorting to political retaliation after it lost the legislative majority, saying the recalls were undermining and challenging Taiwan’s democratic system.

Tensions flared over the poll

The elections have intensified tensions between those backing the status quo and those favoring improved ties with Beijing.

Critics accuse China-friendly politicians of compromising Taiwan’s democracy and take issue with their meetings with mainland Chinese politicians. But these politicians say their connections are vital for dialogue given Beijing’s refusal to interact with the DPP.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said the election results showed that the DPP’s “political manipulation” runs against the will of the people, accusing the party of having the ambition to attain “one-party dominance,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Chen said the DPP’s acts showed it was “fake democracy, real authoritarianism.” The office is a branch of China’s ruling Communist Party government, which itself maintains strict one-party rule.

Taiwan’s mainland affairs council said Wednesday that the Chinese authorities and state media had tried to blatantly interfere with the vote.

Bodeen and Leung write for the Associated Press and reported from Taipei and Hong Kong, respectively.