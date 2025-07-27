At least 34 killed in attack on Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels, official says

People gather around the charred remains of a vehicle after a deadly attack in Komanda in eastern Congo’s Ituri province on Sunday.

The death toll from an attack on a Catholic church in eastern Congo by Islamic State-backed rebels has risen to 34, according to a civil society leader.

“The bodies of the victims are still at the scene of the tragedy, and volunteers are preparing how to bury them in a mass grave that we are preparing in a compound of the Catholic church,” Dieudonne Duranthabo, a civil society coordinator in Komanda, in the Ituri province, told the Associated Press.

At least five other people were killed in an earlier attack on the nearby village of Machongani, where a search is ongoing.

Advertisement

“They took several people into the bush; we do not know their destination or their number,” Lossa Dhekana, a civil society leader in Ituri, told the AP.

Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by members of the Islamic State-allied Allied Democratic Force, or ADF, armed with guns and machetes.

The military has confirmed at least 10 fatalities, while local media reports put the total death toll at more than 40.

Advertisement

Duranthabo said attackers stormed the church in Komanda town around 1 a.m. Several houses and shops were also burned.

Lt. Jules Ngongo, a Congolese army spokesperson in Ituri province, confirmed 10 killed in the church attack.

Video from the scene shared online appeared to show burning structures and bodies on the floor of the church. Those who were able to identify some of the victims wailed while others stood in shock.

Advertisement

A United Nations-backed radio station said 43 people were killed, citing security sources. It said the attackers came from a stronghold around 7 miles from the center of Komanda and fled before security forces could arrive.

Duranthabo condemned the attack “in a town where all the security officials are present.” He added: “We demand military intervention as soon as possible, since we are told the enemy is still near our town.”

Eastern Congo has suffered deadly attacks in recent years by armed groups, including the ADF and Rwanda-backed rebels. The ADF, which has ties to the Islamic State, operates in the borderland between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and often targets civilians. The group killed dozens of people in Ituri this month in what a U.N. spokesperson described as a bloodbath.

The ADF was formed by disparate small groups in Uganda in the late 1990s amid reported discontent with President Yoweri Museveni.

In 2002, following military assaults by Ugandan forces, the group moved its activities to neighboring Congo and has since been responsible for the killings of thousands of civilians. In 2019, it pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as FARDC, which has long struggled against the rebel group, has been facing attacks since the renewed hostilities with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Advertisement

Kabumba and Adetayo write for the Associated Press and reported from Goma and Lagos, Nigeria, respectively. AP writer Saleh Mwanamilongo contributed to this report.

