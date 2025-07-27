Famine’s toll on the children of Gaza: The world shouldn’t look away

(Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images)
These images are part of a series highlighting the suffering of children in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster is escalating and civilians are starving.
Palestinians gather to receive meals in Gaza, July 23, 2025.
A weak and malnourished child is seen along with his mother at the Abdulaziz er-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City on July 24, 2025.
Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her 18-month-old son Mohammed al-Mutawaq, who is showing signs of malnutrition, inside their tent at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 24, 2025.
Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, an 18-month-old child, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 21, 2025.
Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 23, 2025.
A Palestinian boy waits for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025.
A Palestinian girl suffers from malnutrition and is measured while receiving treatment at the Patient Friends Assn. Hospital in Gaza City on July 22, 2025.
