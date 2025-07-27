Advertisement
Famine’s toll on the children of Gaza: The world shouldn’t look away

A 2-year-old child whose health has deteriorated due to lack of access to food and nutritional supplements.
Yezen Abu Ful, a 2-year-old Palestinian whose health has deteriorated due to lack of access to food and nutritional supplements, is seen with his mother in the Al-Shati Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip on July 24.
(Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images)

These images are part of a series highlighting the suffering of children in Gaza, where a humanitarian disaster is escalating and civilians are starving.

People struggle to get food.
(Khames Alrefi / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Palestinians gather to receive meals in Gaza, July 23, 2025.

An exhausted, weak and malnourished child is seen along with his mother.
(Mahmoud Issa / Anadolu via Getty Images)

A weak and malnourished child is seen along with his mother at the Abdulaziz er-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City on July 24, 2025.

A Palestinian mother carries her sick 18-month-old son.
(Omar al-Qattaa / AFP via Getty Images)
Hidaya, a 31-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her 18-month-old son Mohammed al-Mutawaq, who is showing signs of malnutrition, inside their tent at the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 24, 2025.

Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, a 1.5-year-old child in Gaza City, Gaza
(Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, an 18-month-old child, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens in Gaza City, Gaza, on July 21, 2025.

A Palestinian mother carries her malnourished 2-year-old son.
(Omar al-Qattaa / AFP via Getty Images)

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on July 23, 2025.

A Palestinian boy waits for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
(AFP via Getty Images)

A Palestinian boy waits for a meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025.

A Palestinian girl suffers from malnutrition and is measured while receiving treatment.
(Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Palestinian girl suffers from malnutrition and is measured while receiving treatment at the Patient Friends Assn. Hospital in Gaza City on July 22, 2025.

