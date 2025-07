Wildfires threaten major city in Turkey as much of southern Europe burns

A wildfire rages across a forested area near Cavuslar village, in northwestern Turkey’s Karabuk district, on Wednesday.

Wildfires that have engulfed Turkey for weeks threatened the country’s fourth-largest city Sunday, forcing more than 3,500 people to flee their homes and leaving two people dead.

Greece, Bulgaria and Montenegro are also battling blazes fed by unusually high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds.

Overnight fires in the forested mountains surrounding Bursa in northwestern Turkey spread rapidly, tinting the night sky over the city’s eastern suburbs with a red glow. Dozens of severe wildfires have hit the country daily since late June, with the government declaring the two western provinces of Izmir and Bilecik as disaster areas Friday.

Advertisement

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters late Sunday that 3,515 people had been safely evacuated from villages to the northeast of Bursa as more than 1,900 firefighters battled the flames. The highway linking Bursa to the capital, Ankara, was closed as surrounding forests burned.

A firefighter died from a heart attack while on the job, said Bursa’s mayor, Mustafa Bozbey, adding that the blaze had scorched more than 7,400 acres around the city. Another person was killed and two seriously injured when a water tanker fell into a ravine outside Bursa, local media reported.

Orhan Saribal, an opposition parliamentarian for the province, described the scene as “an apocalypse.”

Advertisement

By morning, lessening winds brought some respite to firefighters, who continued efforts to battle the flames. But TV images revealed an ashen landscape where farms and pine forests had earlier stood.

Yumakli said fire crews across the country confronted 84 separate fires Saturday. The country’s northwest was under the greatest threat, including Karabuk, where wildfires have burned since Tuesday and 1,839 people have been evacuated from 19 villages.

Aside from Bursa and Karabuk, a major fire was raging in Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, the minister said, warning that rising winds could suddenly reignite fires in areas not properly watered down after the flames are extinguished.

Advertisement

Beleaguered firefighters and rescue workers saved thousands of livestock and pets that had been left behind in the rush to evacuate. Local media also showed images of workers assisting wildlife caught among the fires.

Unseasonably high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds have been fueling the wildfires.

The General Directorate of Meteorology said Turkey recorded its highest temperature ever of 50.5 degrees Celsius — 122.9 degrees Fahrenheit — in the southeastern Sirnak province on Friday. The highest temperatures for July were seen in 132 other locations, the directorate said.

Fifteen people have died in recent weeks, including 10 rescue volunteers and forestry workers killed Wednesday in a fire in Eskisehir in western Turkey.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said late Saturday that prosecutors had investigated fires in 33 provinces since June 26, and that legal action had been taken against 97 suspects.

In Greece, firefighters battled active wildfires in the country’s southwest and on the island of Kythera on Sunday, after a blaze that scorched the northern Athens suburb of Kryoneri on Saturday. High temperatures, reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more, persist across much of the country, though winds have eased slightly.

Advertisement

In Kryoneri, 27 residents were evacuated overnight with police assistance after some initially ignored warnings. Authorities urged the public to comply with evacuation orders, warning that resistance puts both civilians and rescuers in danger.

The fire service reported three people hospitalized with breathing issues and one firefighter treated for burns at a military hospital.

On the island of Evia, where another fire is now under control, media reports indicate large numbers of animals perished in barns.

On Bulgaria’s southern borders with Greece and Turkey, as well as the western Serbian frontier, firefighters battled wildfires as the government declared the worst-hit provinces disaster zones. A code-red warning, the highest level, was issued for residents across nearly half the country.

National Fire Service chief Alexander Djartov told reporters that 236 wildfires were burning, many fanned by strong winds. The government had asked European Union partners for help, he added, and aircraft were expected from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary and Sweden later Sunday.

In the southwestern Strumyani region, overnight blazes forced firefighters to retreat. They were reinforced Sunday by soldiers. Dozens of people fled their homes in the western Tran region as flames threatened villages near the Serbian border.

Advertisement

Wilks writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Veselin Toshkov in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Demetris Nellas in Athens contributed to this report.