Earthquake rocks New York City — a magnitude 3.0, says USGS

An earthquake hit the New York metropolitan area Saturday night. But it wasn’t the Big One, nor even a big one.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor had a magnitude of 3.0.

Nevertheless, social media quickly lighted up with notices from people who felt it. The official account of the Empire State Building reported in on the social platform X to say: “I AM FINE.”

It hit in the New Jersey suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

One Brooklyn resident described it as a very brief tremor, a slight swaying for a moment.

The tremor was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, N.J., a little farther west of the city.

