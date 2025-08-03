Chilean rescuers recover the bodies of 4 miners trapped in collapsed shaft after quake

An earthquake Thursday triggered the collapse of a shaft at El Teniente copper mine in Rancagua, Chile. Five miners were trapped inside; the bodies of four have been recovered.

The bodies of four of five miners trapped in a collapsed section of one of Chile’s biggest copper mines for three days have been found and identified, an official said Sunday.

Rescue workers at the El Teniente mine, about 60 miles south of the capital, Santiago, are still looking for the fifth miner, identified as Moises Pavez, mine director Andres Music said.

A section of the mine collapsed after a magnitude 4.2 quake Thursday, killing one worker, injuring nine and trapping the five others.

The trapped miners’ bodies were located with the aid of GPS devices, but rescue workers had to drill through dozens of feet of rock to reach them.

Authorities are investigating whether it was a naturally occurring earthquake or whether mining activity at El Teniente caused the tremor. Chilean prosecutors also launched a criminal investigation to determine whether any safety standards were violated.

El Teniente, located in the Andes mountains in central Chile, is the world’s largest underground copper mine and is owned by Chilean state company Codelco.

Shortly after Thursday’s collapse, Codelco halted operations at the affected section of the mine and evacuated 3,000 people from the site.

The company canceled a presentation of its first-half financial results, set for Friday morning, due to the rescue efforts.

Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, lies in the seismically active “Ring of Fire” that encircles the Pacific Ocean, including the California coast.

