Ukrainian drone attack sets Russian oil depot on fire; Zelensky announces prisoner swap

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi sparked a major fire, Russian officials said Sunday, as the two countries traded strikes and the Ukrainian president announced a prisoner exchange.

More than 120 firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, ignited after debris from a downed drone struck a fuel tank, Krasnodar regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram. Videos on social media appeared to show huge pillars of smoke billowing above the oil depot.

Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, temporarily stopped flights at Sochi’s airport.

Advertisement

Farther north, authorities in the Voronezh region reported that four people were wounded in another Ukrainian drone strike.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 93 Ukrainian drones over Russia and the Black Sea overnight into Sunday.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv, wounding seven people, according to the State Emergency Services,

Advertisement

The Ukrainian air force said Sunday that Russia had launched 76 drones and seven missiles against Ukraine. It said 60 drones and one missile were intercepted, while 16 others and six missiles hit targets across eight locations.

The reciprocal attacks came at the end of one of the deadliest weeks in Ukraine in recent months, after a Russian drone and missile attack Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, and wounded more than 150.

The continued attacks come days after President Trump moved up his self-declared deadline — to Aug. 8 — for Russia to show progress on peace efforts.

Advertisement

Trump said Thursday that special envoy Steve Witkoff is heading to Russia to push Moscow to agree to a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners after their latest round of negotiations in Istanbul in July.

“There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people,” he wrote on X, saying that the lists of individuals to be swapped were being settled and that his government was working to “unblock the return of our civilians.”

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Zelensky also said he discussed with top Ukrainian officials “the negotiation track — specifically, the implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings with the Russian side in Istanbul, as well as preparations for a new meeting.”

Each of the three rounds of talks between the countries this year has resulted in prisoner exchanges but yielded no breakthrough toward a ceasefire.

