Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Guatemala

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala’s southwestern coast Saturday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake occurred about 60 miles south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala, at a depth of six miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People on social media reported shaking in Guatemala City, the capital, and other areas. The quake also was felt in parts of southern Mexico.

Advertisement

Earthquakes are common in Guatemala. The Central American country is located on a major fault zone that serves as the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates.

