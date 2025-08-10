Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Turkey, causing buildings to collapse

People remove the wreckage of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Sindirgi, northwest Turkey, on Sunday.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said. At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building.

The earthquake, with an epicenter in the town of Sindirgi, sent shock waves that were felt some 125 miles away in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people.

Sindirgi Mayor Serkan Sak told HaberTurk that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, he said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one that was magnitude 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

Turkey sits atop major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. An additional 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

