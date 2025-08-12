Mexico expels 26 drug cartel figures wanted by U.S. in deal with Trump administration

The Justice Department assured Mexico that the cartel figures expelled to the U.S. would not face the death penalty.

Mexico is expelling 26 high-ranking cartel figures to the United States in the latest major deal with the Trump administration as American authorities ratchet up pressure on criminal networks sending drugs across the border, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The cartel leaders and other prominent figures were being flown from Mexico to the U.S. on Tuesday, the person said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing operation.

Those being handed over to U.S. custody include Abigael González Valencia, a leader of Los Cuinis, a group closely aligned with the notorious cartel Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG. Another person, Roberto Salazar, is accused of participating in the 2008 killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, the person said.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office and Security ministry confirmed the transfers, which were carried out after a promise from the U.S. Justice Department that authorities would not seek the death penalty in any of the cases.

It’s the second time in months that Mexico has expelled cartel figures accused of narcotics smuggling, murder and other crimes amid mounting pressure from the Trump administration to curb the flow of drugs across the border. In February, Mexico handed over to American authorities 29 cartel figures, including reputed drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, accused of masterminding the killing of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in 1985.

Richer and Verza write for the Associated Press. Verza reported from Mexico City.