Gazan woman evacuated to Italy in a ‘state of severe physical deterioration’ dies in hospital

Palestinian children and their families evacuated from Gaza arrive at Rome’s Ciampino military airport this week.

A 20-year-old Palestinian woman described as being in a “state of severe physical deterioration” has died after being transferred to Italy for treatment, the hospital said Saturday.

The patient was admitted to Pisa University Hospital late Wednesday and died Friday. She was removed from the Gaza Strip as part of a humanitarian mission and arrived “with a very complex, compromised clinical picture,” according to the hospital.

She died after a respiratory crisis and subsequently going into cardiac arrest, a hospital statement said.

Hospital staff had performed tests and started supportive therapy before she died, the statement said.

The woman, identified by Italian media as Marah Abu Zuhri, had arrived in Italy with her mother.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said almost 120 Gazans — 31 patients and their families — had been flown to Rome, Milan and Pisa on three planes.

In a post on X, Tajani said it was the 14th medical evacuation of Palestinians that Italy had conducted since January 2024, and the largest.

The hospital did not specify whether the woman had suffered from malnutrition, but said that she had arrived in a “state of severe physical deterioration.”

Eugenio Giani, leader of the Tuscan region, expressed his condolences Saturday over the woman’s death.

Earlier in the week, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that starvation and malnutrition in Gaza were at their highest levels since the Israel-Hamas war began.

The U.N. says nearly 12,000 children under 5 were found to have acute malnutrition in July — including more than 2,500 with severe malnutrition, the most dangerous level. The World Health Organization says the numbers are probably an undercount.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly denied that there is an acute hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip. There is “no starvation in Gaza,” Netanyahu said last Sunday, dismissing the notion as a “global campaign of lies.”

Over the last two weeks, Israel has allowed about triple the amount of food into Gaza than what had been entering since late May.

That was after 2½ months when Israel barred all food, medicine and other supplies, saying it was to pressure Hamas to release hostages taken during its October 2023 attack that launched the war.

