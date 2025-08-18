Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Newsom's redistricting scheme, short-term home rentals are dropping in L.A. and more big stories
World & Nation

Gaza war death toll surpasses 62,000, says Palestinian Health Ministry

Egyptian Red Crescent members prepare humanitarian aid
Egyptian Red Crescent members prepare humanitarian aid at their warehouse in the logistical center supporting Gaza, at Sheikh Zuweid, Egypt, Monday.
(Mayar Mokhtar / Associated Press)
Associated Press

CAIRO — The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month war in Gaza.

At least 60 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7, 2023, to 62,004. Another 156,230 have been wounded, it said.

The Health Ministry said 1,965 people have been killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites. At least seven Palestinians were killed attempting to access aid on Monday morning.

The ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, is staffed by medical professionals. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties.

Israel has disputed its figures, but hasn’t provided its own account of casualties.

Also on Monday, Egypt’s top diplomat condemned Israel’s plan to forcibly resettle Palestinians outside of Gaza and said the country is attempting to restart ceasefire negotiations along with Qatar.

Mediators are “exerting extensive efforts” to revive a U.S. proposal for a 60-day ceasefire during which the warring parties will negotiate an end to the war, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on the Egyptian side of a crossing between Egypt and Gaza. He met there with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

