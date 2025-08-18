Don't Miss
World & Nation

Norwegian prosecutors indict son of crown princess on multiple rape charges

Norway's Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo
Norway’s Marius Borg Hoiby and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in Oslo, June 16, 2022.
(Lise Aserud / Associated Press)
Associated Press

OSLO, Norway — Norwegian prosecutors on Monday announced that they have indicted Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess, on multiple charges including rape after a lengthy investigation.

Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbø said Høiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, broadcaster NRK reported. The 32 counts include rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner and acts of violence against another. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested last year on various allegations of wrongdoing. He is currently free pending trial, and Henriksbø said there is currently no reason to arrest and jail him.

The prosecutors’ office estimates that the trial could begin in mid-January and take around six weeks, NRK reported.

Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties.

Høiby’s defense team has said that he takes the accusations seriously but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases, particularly those regarding sexual abuse and violence.

The royal palace said that it was up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision, and it had nothing to add beyond that.

