Advertisement
World & Nation

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. deported to Mexico

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Jake Paul during their cruiserweight boxing match on June 28 in Anaheim.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Jake Paul during their cruiserweight boxing match on June 28 in Anaheim.
(Etienne Laurent / Associated Press)
By Patrick J. McDonnell
 and Jad El Reda

  • The boxer was arrested in July outside his Studio City home by immigration agents who accused him of making “fraudulent statements” on his application to become a U.S. permanent resident.
  • Mexican authorities say he faces charges of organized crime affiliation and arms trafficking.

MEXICO CITY — Julio César Chávez Jr., whose high-profile boxing career was marred by substance abuse and other struggles and never approached the heights of his legendary father, was in Mexican custody Tuesday after being deported from the United States.

His expulsion had been expected since July, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside his Studio City home and accused him of making “fraudulent statements” on his application to become a U.S. permanent resident.

In Mexico, Chávez, 39, faces charges of organized crime affiliation and arms trafficking, Mexican authorities say.

Advertisement

He is the son of Julio César Chávez — widely regarded as Mexico’s greatest boxer — and spent his career in the shadow of his fabled father.

Boxers Julio Cesar Chavez, right, and his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during a news conference in Los Angeles in May.
Boxers Julio Cesar Chavez, right, and his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during a news conference in Los Angeles in May.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

His father both supported his troubled son and chastised his namesake, whose struggles included substance abuse, legal troubles and challenges in making weight for his bouts.

Advertisement

Despite his highly publicized problems, Chávez won the World Boxing Council middleweight title in 2011 before losing the belt the following year.

Chávez was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities at the Arizona border and was being held Tuesday in a federal lockup in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state, authorities here said.

During her regular morning news conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that the boxer was in Mexican custody.

Advertisement

Days before his July arrest in Studio City, Chávez faced off in Anaheim for his last bout — against Jake Paul, the influencer-turned-pugilist. Chávez lost the fight.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrives for his cruiserweight boxing match against Jake Paul on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

California

ICE seeks to deport Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., alleges links to Sinaloa cartel

U.S. officials have arrested prominent boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. and are working to deport him, saying he has ‘an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.’

When he was arrested in July, U.S. authorities labeled Chávez an “affiliate” of the Sinaloa cartel, which is one of Mexico’s largest—and most lethal—drug-trafficking syndicates.

Jake Paul, right, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, exchange punches during their cruiserweight bout in Anaheim on June 28.
Jake Paul, right, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, exchange punches during their cruiserweight bout in Anaheim on June 28.
(Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Chávez has faced criticism over alleged associations with cartel figures, including Ovidio Guzmán, a son of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, now serving a life sentence in a U.S prison for his leadership role in the Sinaloa cartel. Ovidio Guzmán recently pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking and other charges in federal court in Chicago and is reported to be cooperating with U.S. prosecutors.

Controversies have long overshadowed the career of Chávez.

Chávez served 13 days in jail for a 2012 drunk-driving conviction in Los Angeles County and was arrested by Los Angeles police in January 2024 on gun charges. According to his attorney, Michael Goldstein, a court adjudicating the gun case granted Chávez a “mental health diversion,” which, in some cases, can lead to dismissal of criminal charges.

“I’m confident that the issues in Mexico will be cleared up, and he’ll be able to continue with his mental health diversion” in California, Goldstein said.

A lingering question in the case is why Chávez was apparently allowed to travel freely between the United States and Mexico on several occasions despite a Mexican arrest warrant issued against him in March 2023.

Julio César Chávez Jr. entrena en Maywood, California, desafiando el miedo por las redadas de ICE.

Sports

Julio César Chávez Jr. defies fear and trains among the L.A. community affected by ICE raids

The former Mexican champion expressed concern about violence in the streets and the impact on Latino families as he prepares to face Jake Paul on June 28.

On Jan. 4, 2025, according to the Department of Homeland Security, Chávez re-entered the United States from Tijuana into San Diego via the San Ysidro port of entry. He was permitted in despite the pending Mexican arrest warrant and a U.S. determination just a few weeks earlier that Chávez represented “an egregious public safety threat,” the DHS stated in a July 3 news release revealing the boxer’s detention.

Homeland Security said that the Biden administration—which was still in charge at the time of Chávez’s January entry— had determined that the boxer “was not an immigration enforcement priority.”

Advertisement

While in training for the Paul match, Chávez spoke out publicly against President Trump’s ramped-up deportation agenda, which has sparked protests and denunciations across California. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he accused the administration of “attacking” Latinos.

Chávez told The Times: “I wouldn’t want to be deported.”

McDonnell reported from Mexico City and El Reda from Los Angeles. Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal in Mexico City contributed to this article.

More to Read

World & NationSportsMexico & the AmericasBoxing & MMA
Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

Jad El Reda

Jad El Reda, nació en Colombia, de padres libaneses. Tomó clases de periodismo en español en el programa de UCLA Extension. Trabajó como colaborador con HOY Los Ángeles en 2007 y volvió para ser parte del equipo de editores de HOY Deportes en febrero de 2014. Jad hace parte del equipo editorial de Deportes del LA Times en Español.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement