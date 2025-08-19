Don't Miss
SoCal’s worst heat wave this year: How long will it last and where will be hottest?
Advertisement
World & Nation

Pakistan restores electricity and reopens roads in areas where floods killed more than 300

Motorcyclists navigate through a flooded road
Motorcyclists navigate through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday.
(Fareed Khan / Associated Press)
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan reopened damaged roads in the north and northwest and restored 70% of the region’s electricity after flash floods there killed more than 300 people, officials said Tuesday.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told a news conference that engineers were working to fully restore the electricity system that was knocked out by flooding last week.

Most roads have been cleared, facilitating the supply of food and other essential items to flood-affected areas, he said.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered authorities to accelerate recovery efforts in Buner, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and a cloudburst Friday killed at least 280 people, Tarar said.

Monsoon rains triggered floods that killed more than 700 people nationwide since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority reported. Tarar said more than 25,000 people have been evacuated.

Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif said military doctors are treating survivors and engineers are repairing damaged infrastructure. Troops using helicopters have also delivered food and supplies to remote villages cut off by floods and landslides.

Advertisement

Last week’s flooding in Buner was among the worst since the rains began late last month. Search teams aided by army sniffer dogs are still combing the district for about 150 missing people, rescue official Mohammad Suhail said.

Buner residents accused authorities of failing to issue timely evacuation warnings, and community elders said no alerts were broadcast from mosque loudspeakers, a traditional warning system in remote areas. Officials said the cloudburst struck so suddenly that warnings could not be delivered.

Also Tuesday, torrential monsoon rains lashed the country, including the southern port city of Karachi, flooding streets and disrupting normal life, officials said.

Advertisement

Despite the government’s claims of preparedness, people could be seen wading through chest-high water in some submerged city roads. Much of the city’s road network lay under water within hours of the first showers of this month.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning. The monsoon season runs from July through September.

Authorities have warned of a possible repeat of Pakistan’s catastrophic 2022 floods, which killed nearly 1,700 people and were blamed on climate change.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement