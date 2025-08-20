Advertisement
World & Nation

One of the world’s tallest trees is burning. Why can’t firefighters put it out?

The fire-damaged top of the Doerner Fir tree.
Fire damage is visible on the Doerner Fir tree, which is continuing to burn in the coastal Oregon wilderness.
(Bureau of Land Management )
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
  • The Doerner Fir tree, one of the world’s tallest, caught fire and has sustained damage that could lower its global ranking.
  • The fire has not yet spread to the surrounding coastal Oregon wilderness but is proving difficult to extinguish.

When flames were spotted within one of the world’s tallest trees, firefighters flooded the area.

Drones, aircraft and hand crews worked for days to tame the fire, successfully stopping it from spreading across the dense forest that surrounds the famous Doerner Fir tree in Oregon’s Coast Range mountains.

But the towering Coast Douglas-fir has remained stubbornly alight.

And firefighters — at least at the moment — seem stumped.

“There’s still this spot where water is just not quite reaching yet,” said Megan Harper, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon. “Partway down the tree there’s an area that’s burning a cavity into the side. ... That is the area that is now still hot.”

Advertisement
Smoke rises from a burned tree.
Smoke rises from a burned segment of the Doerner Fir.
(Bureau of Land Management)

The bizarre single-tree fire has now become an almost weeklong firefight in Coos County, Ore., as the hot spot continues to burn approximately 280 feet up on the side of the arboreal giant.

“We have different conversations [going on] in the background with arborist experts, who may be able to help get the rest of the fire out,” Harper said. “How do you get water into a hot spot from the side?”

Advertisement
Joshua Tree, CA - April 25: Clouds and the bright light of the rising full Pink Moon make it difficult to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in Joshua Tree National Park Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Lyrids are produced by dust particles left by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, and there are roughly 20 meteors per hour during its peak. It runs from April 16-25 with the peak on the night of the 22nd and the morning of the 23rd. Unfortunately, the full Pink Moon makes it hard to see. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Wildfire burns Joshua trees in area considered a ‘last refuge’ for the species

The fire is burning in the Covington Flats area of Joshua Tree National Park, an important region where experts say the trees are best suited to survive and reproduce in a warming climate.

She said crews are stationed around the tree and will remain so until the fire is out. The fire initially broke out Saturday around 2 p.m.

“We’ve been able to use helicopters with buckets ... that’s been very successful getting the top of the tree,” she said. The still-smoking side cavity has proven more difficult.

Harper said the blaze’s initial charge felled an estimated 50-foot chunk from the top of the tree, which consistently had ranked among the world’s tallest. Before the fire, it was often listed as the second-tallest tree in the U.S., trailing only Hyperion, a gargantuan 380-foot Coast redwood located in Redwood National and State Parks.

Advertisement
SPRINGVILLE, CA - OCTOBER 28: Sunset obscured by smoke filled skies near Alder Creek Grove where Sequoia trees had grown on this Sierra Nevada ridgetop for well over 500 years. Christy Brigham, science chief of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks has known since she arrived in Sequoia-Kings Canyon five years ago that the parks' average of 1,000 acres a year of controlled burns is not enough but there's the public's dislike of smoke from controlled burns. People call up their congressional offices, which then tell the forest: Don't let the burns go on too long. But one way or another, there's going to be smoke in the Sierra. Giant Sequoia National Monument on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in Springville, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

California

As wildfires decimate the giant sequoia, California faces unprecedented loss

Researchers now believe a wildfire last year killed 10% to 14% of the world’s natural sequoia population.

“Prefire [Doerner] was 325 feet tall and about 11.5 feet in diameter, so it’s a large, tall tree,” Harper said. “We’re not sure exactly how much height is lost.”

Depending what happens in the next few days, “more height could be lost,“ she said.

Harper said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initially, officials thought lightning was a likely culprit, but weather data have ruled that out, Harper said.

“I think everyone would be super disheartened to learn that maybe it would be human-caused,” Harper said, confirming that there is a remote trail that provides hikers access to the tree. But she said their team is not making any assumptions while the investigation continues.

“Fire in the Oregon Coast Range is actually pretty rare … so the fact that it even happened and then it happened to be this tree — it was a very unique situation,” Harper said.

BLM land around the Doerner Fir fire in Coquille, Ore., remains closed while firefighting continues.

More to Read

World & NationBreaking NewsFires
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement