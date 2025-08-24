Advertisement
University of South Carolina issues all-clear after unconfirmed reports of active shooter on campus

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has given the all-clear after issuing an alert Sunday about a possible active shooter near a library on the main Columbia campus, just days after false reports of active shooters at Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga led to panic and temporary lockdowns as they kicked off their fall semesters.

South Carolina students were told to shelter in place Sunday while police investigated an unconfirmed report of an active shooter near the library. Officials later said there was no evidence of a shooter, and there were no reports of any shots being fired.

University spokesperson Jeff Stensland said in a statement that the original alert “was sent out of an abundance of caution” and that law enforcement was clearing the library building, going floor by floor — “again, out of an abundance of caution.”

Stensland said there were two minor injuries related to the evacuation of the library building.

The school sent an alert of a possible shooter shortly after 6:45 p.m., ordering students to evacuate the area near the Thomas Cooper Library, seek shelter and barricade themselves if necessary. It was followed by another alert saying there was no evidence of an active shooter “at this time. Police are searching affected buildings. Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear.”

Approximately 38,000 students attend the University of South Carolina in the heart of the state capital, home to nearly 145,000 people.

The alerts and uncertainty about a shooter search came after the false reports of active shooters at Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

In Pennsylvania, someone called 911 reporting a shooter in a Villanova law school building with at least one wounded victim. Students received texts from the school’s alert system, but the school’s president later said it was a hoax.

In Tennessee, the university locked down its campus, telling students: “Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming.” The lockdown was lifted after multiple law enforcement agencies responded. School officials said there was no evidence of any threat.

