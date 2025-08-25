Advertisement
Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrenders to ICE in Baltimore, faces possible deportation to Uganda

A protest rally at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore to support Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Jennifer Vasquez Sura, front left, wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, attends a protest rally at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Baltimore, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, to support Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)
By Brian Witte and Ben Finley

WASHINGTON — Kilmar Abrego Garcia surrendered to U.S. immigration authorities in Baltimore Monday and faces possible efforts by the Trump administration to deport him to Uganda, an African country with documented human rights abuses and a language he doesn’t speak.

The Maryland construction worker became the face of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies when he was wrongfully deported in March to a notorious prison in his native El Salvador. He was returned to the U.S. in June, but only to face human smuggling charges that his lawyers call preposterous and vindictive.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, center, leaves the Putnam County Jail, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

World & Nation

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, free for now from jail, could be deported to Uganda

The Trump administration announced it plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda after he declined a plea deal involving deportation to Costa Rica.

The Trump administration has said it is trying to deport Abrego Garcia months before his trial is scheduled in Tennessee, alleging that the 30-year-old married father is a danger to the community and an MS-13 gang member. He denies the gang allegation, pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges and has asked a judge to dismiss the case on ground of vindictive prosecution.

Witte and Finley write for the Associated Press.

