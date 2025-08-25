Advertisement
World & Nation

Cartel boss ‘El Mayo’ to plead guilty. Will he spill secrets about corruption in Mexico?

Mexican newspapers
Mexican newspapers show the news of the capture of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada on July 26, 2024.
(RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Keegan Hamilton
By Keegan Hamilton
Senior Editor, Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Follow
  • Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, along with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, ran the Sinaloa cartel.
  • Zambada will enter his plea in federal court in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN — For more than four decades, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada ruled from the shadows. While other top Mexican drug traffickers were killed or extradited to the United States to face justice, Zambada remained comfortably ensconced atop his empire, exporting tons of cocaine, meth, heroin and fentanyl around the globe from his stronghold in the Pacific state of Sinaloa.

Long after the downfall of his Sinaloa cartel partner, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada continued to operate with impunity, always a step ahead of the law — until eventually it caught up to him, too.

Now the question is whether he’ll take others down with him.

Zambada, 75, will mark a final chapter Monday afternoon in his legendary criminal career when he is set to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn and plead guilty to an array of charges for leading a “continuing criminal enterprise” from the late 1980s until his arrest last year. He admitted to money laundering, kidnapping, murder and drug conspiracies.

Advertisement

Zamabada’s stunning downfall began last July when he arrived on a private jet at a small airport near El Paso, Texas. In the immedate aftermath, rumors swirled that Zambada may have orchestrated his surrender in order to undergo medical treatment or reunite with his brother and several sons who are believed to be living under witness protection after pleading guilty and cooperating with U.S. authorities to resolve their own criminal cases.

Zambada, however, has vehemently denied that his arrival in the U.S. was prearranged. A few weeks after he was taken into custody, he alleged he was set up and kidnapped by one of El Chapo’s sons, Joaquín Guzmán López, a leader of the cartel faction known as Los Chapitos, or the Little Chapos.

Zambada claimed in a letter released by his lawyer that he was lured to what he thought would be a meeting between Sinaloa’s governor and another prominent politician, only to be ambushed, zip-tied, forced onto the plane by Guzmán López and delivered to U.S. authorities.

Advertisement

Guzmán López, 39, is facing his own federal case in Chicago, where he has pleaded not guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. His younger brother, Ovidio Guzmán, recently pleaded guilty to similar charges, with court filings revealing that he has agreed to cooperate with U.S. investigators.

A mugshot of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada
A mugshot of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, released by U.S. authorities during the trial of his longtime partner in the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
(U.S. Department of Justice)

There is no indication that Zambada has a cooperation agreement. But his family’s history, combined with the fact that he has agreed to plead guilty rather than take his case to trial, is fueling speculation that he could be prepared to spill secrets about high-level corruption.

Advertisement

Paul Craine, the top official in Mexico for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 2012 to 2017, said of Zambada: “He knows more than anybody.”

Craine, who retired from the DEA now runs a private security firm, said it’s unlikely that federal prosecutors would ever agree to a deal that gives the kingpin anything less than life in prison.

Zambada was already spared the death penalty, but the government could dangle other benefits, he said, such as relocating family members to the United States for their safety or allowing him to serve his time somewhere cushier than the Colorado “supermax” prison where El Chapo and others deemed extreme security risks are held in near total isolation.

L-R: A mugshot of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, 76; Vicente Carrillo Fuentes; Rafael Caro Quintero.

World & Nation

U.S. declines to pursue death penalty against trio of accused Mexican cartel kingpins

The U.S. directed prosecutors to not seek capital punishment for three reputed drug lords, including one in a DEA agent’s killing, court filings show.

Zambada, Craine said, has knowledge about “40 years of the top leadership of the military and the government [in Mexico] that he was directly paying and had co-opted.”

“He’s the godfather,” Craine said. “He’s the consistency across everything.”

Zambada’s case is playing out during a delicate moment in U.S.-Mexico relations, with President Trump using tariffs as a cudgel to force action against the Sinaloa cartel and others responsible for shipping fentanyl and other drugs north across the Rio Grande. Trump designated Zambada’s group and others as terrorist organizations earlier this year, and has floated the possibility of the U.S. military taking action on the Mexican side of the border.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sought to appease Trump by handing over dozens of reputed high-ranking cartel figures for prosecution by U.S. authorities, but Craine said those offerings may not be enough.

Advertisement

“There’s more value now in being able to target a high-level corrupt criminal political figure than there is in the biggest drug trafficker in Mexico,” he said.

Other former federal law enforcement officials echoed that assessment. Adam Braverman, a former U.S. attorney in San Diego who oversaw the indictments of Zambada and several of his sons, called Monday’s guilty plea “a monumental day for the Department of Justice.”

Braverman, who now works in private practice, said if Zambada were to cooperate, merely giving up other cartel figures would not be enough to make it worth the bargain.

“When you’re at the top of the chain, there’s nobody else to cooperate against,” he said. “You’re talking about generals, governors — potentially presidents of Mexico.”

Joaquín Guzmán Lopez and "El Mayo" Zambada
Joaquín Guzmán Lopez (left), a son of the Sinaloa Cartel leader known as “El Chapo,” and longtime cartel boss Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada (Right) in partially redacted photos released by the Mexican government following their arrests in El Paso, Texas, in 2024.
(Government of Mexico)

Zambada claimed in his letter last year that he was invited to a meeting near Sinaloa’s capital Culiacán, where he expected to help mediate a dispute between the city’s former mayor, Héctor Melesio Cuén, and his political rival, Sinaloa’s current governor, Rubén Rocha Moya.

Advertisement

Melesio Cuén turned up shot to death on the day of Zambada’s arrest. Rocha Moya, a Morena party member, has denied any knowledge of the kidnapping plot, pointing to flight records that show he took a family trip to Los Angeles as the events were playing out.

Mexican federal authorities have cited several suspicious irregularities in the investigation into Melesio Cuén’s killing by Sinaloan state authorities, including the abrupt cremation of his body.

View of the front pages of Mexican newspapers showing the news of the capture of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, in Mexico City, Mexico on July 26, 2024. Mexican authorities reported that they had no participation in the arrest of Ismael "Mayo" Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, and of a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, carried out on July 25 in Texas by US authorities. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

For Subscribers

The secretive life — and stunning downfall — of Sinaloa cartel boss ‘El Mayo’ Zambada

There is growing evidence to suggest Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was hauled against his will from Mexico to El Paso in an effort by El Chapo’s son to curry favor with U.S. authorities.

With tensions already running high, Guillermo Valdes Castellanos, a former head of the national intelligence agency that is Mexico’s equivalent of the CIA, said Zambada’s plea means some of Mexico’s political elites must now be sweating bullets.

“[The Americans] are going to concentrate on receiving information about all of the politicians who protected [El Mayo], who helped him from the army, the police, etc.,” he said. “The fact that he may have more solid information to accuse the Mexican politicians and authorities involved is what’s making people very nervous here.”

More to Read

World & NationCaliforniaCrime & CourtsMexico & the Americas
Keegan Hamilton

Keegan Hamilton is the senior editor for legal affairs and criminal justice at the Los Angeles Times. He is a former editor and correspondent at Vice News, where he covered federal law enforcement, drug policy and organized crime.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement