Advertisement
World & Nation

Thailand arrests Buddhist monk over alleged embezzlement linked to AIDS hospice he founded

A man talks to two others dressed in local law enforcement uniforms
Luang Phor Alongkot known as Phra Ratcha Wisutthiprachanat, second right white shirt, talks to police at Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
(Central Investigation Bureau Police via Associated Press)
By Papitchaya Schwarz

BANGKOK — A Buddhist monk famed for establishing a hospice in Thailand for people with HIV/AIDS was arrested on Tuesday over allegations of misusing donations for the project.

Luang Phor Alongkot, also known as Phra Ratcha Wisutthiprachanat, was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, dereliction of duty and money laundering. A second person, Seksan Sapsubbsakul, who served as a fundraiser for the project, was also detained.

Alongkot, 65, was forced to disrobe when he was taken on Tuesday to the Bangkok headquarters of the police Crime Suppression Bureau, as required before monks can formally be charged.

Advertisement

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Jaroonkiat Pankaew, a deputy commissioner at the Central Investigation Bureau, said the investigation was continuing.

“Initially, the monk cooperated well with the police and was willing to be disrobed without force. He understood the difference between Buddhist discipline and the legal process,” Jaroonkiat told reporters. “I told him that he did things that benefit people and other things that were illegal and he had to bear the consequences.”

Alongkot resigned last week as abbot of the Wat Phra Bat Namphu temple, in the the central province of Lopburi, following weeks of speculation about the possible mismanagement of donations for the care of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Advertisement

While the hospice was considered a pioneering humanitarian project when it was established in 1992, it became less relevant after the development and distribution of retroviral drugs to treat HIV, and with greater public awareness of AIDS.

Alongkot, who had gradually expanded the facilities at the temple, responded by extending treatment to people suffering from other serious ailments. The temple also runs various charities providing funding for the education of underprivileged children.

Schwarz writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: What’s In The Soil

    FEMA didn’t test the soil for toxins after the Eaton and Palisades wildfires. An LA Times investigation conducted its own tests, revealing alarming levels of harmful substances left behind in the burn area near homes.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Everything You Didn’t Know About The Idaho Four

    Madison McGhee is joined by Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and co-author of The Idaho Four, An American Tragedy. Ward discusses her in-depth research in Moscow, Idaho, revealing little-known facts about the victims, the perpetrator, the night of the crime, and theories on the motive.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: Taking a Hack at Climate Change

    Sammy Roth and award-winning actor Hannah Einbinder discuss the intersection between climate and creativity, and why she thinks mushrooms (the legal kind!) will save us all.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement